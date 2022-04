James Spann has an improving midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: Rain continues early this morning across parts of east and southeast Alabama; that rain will be over by midmorning. The sky should begin to clear this afternoon as drier air works into the state; temperatures will hold in the 60s all day. Tonight will be mostly fair and very cool, with a low around 40 degrees.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO