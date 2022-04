Question: I have a thick layer of thatch in my lawn. Can I just cut the lawn very short, or will that damage the new green growth I see near the soil surface?. Answer: Yes, you can cut the lawn at the lowest setting on your rotary mower (about ½ inch) if you do it before there is much new growth to damage. However, that will not get rid of all the thatch. There is a better method described below.

