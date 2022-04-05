ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteau, OK

Man arrested after Amber Alert issued in Oklahoma

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 1 day ago

POTEAU, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 24-year-old man has been taken into custody following an Amber Alert in Oklahoma on Monday evening.

Around 6 p.m. on April 4, the Muldrow Campus Police issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old Oklahoma girl.

Minutes later, officers with the Poteau Police Department received information that the girl was at a hotel in Poteau.

When police arrived at the hotel, they found the victim.

Around 7 p.m., authorities in Poteau learned that the suspect in the Amber Alert was in the 3100 block of N. Broadway.

Poteau police responded to the area and found 24-year-old Vincent Alexander Mink, of Bokoshe.

Mink was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Tulsa County for using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor and indecent exposure to a child.

Investigators say Mink will also be facing additional charges.

Comments / 9

Clara Hudson
1d ago

Thank God. She’s not dead. She’s also not mature enough to have access to online chat rooms. She’s looking for acceptance and love. She’s a teenaged girl. Until she can prove she’s not going to repeat this behavior ground her from her phone and internet access except for online studies with school. That man is disgusting and should be locked up in prison with all the other criminals

Reply
17
Randy Boyington
1d ago

I wonder how many times there is not a good ending? Kudos to that community and their law enforcement people for taking action!

Reply
4
BoBandi
1d ago

How about you KEEP HIM IN PRISON THIS TIME! VOTE OUT ALL JUDGES!

Reply
9
