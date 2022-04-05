Man arrested after Amber Alert issued in Oklahoma
POTEAU, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 24-year-old man has been taken into custody following an Amber Alert in Oklahoma on Monday evening.
Around 6 p.m. on April 4, the Muldrow Campus Police issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old Oklahoma girl.Police: Teen found shot to death after car crash
Minutes later, officers with the Poteau Police Department received information that the girl was at a hotel in Poteau.
When police arrived at the hotel, they found the victim.
Around 7 p.m., authorities in Poteau learned that the suspect in the Amber Alert was in the 3100 block of N. Broadway.Report: $13 million spent on Swadley’s state park restaurants
Poteau police responded to the area and found 24-year-old Vincent Alexander Mink, of Bokoshe.
Mink was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Tulsa County for using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor and indecent exposure to a child.
Investigators say Mink will also be facing additional charges.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 9