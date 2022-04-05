Salon taking donations for Wilkes-Barre fire victims

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community is trying to help a family who lost everything in an apartment fire in Wilkes-Barre .

Jasmine Fryar and her family lost all of their belongings and their home on North Washington Street when it caught fire Sunday evening.

“My daughter called me frantically crying and screaming saying that she heard smoke detectors and she didn’t know where they were coming from. So I told her to take her brothers and go outside on the porch,” explained Fryar.

“When I saw what had happened with the fire, I knew I had to do something to help. Being a stylist and being somebody that is already helping the community it’s important to me to help the people that are around us as much as possible,” stated Nicole Dubravski, the owner of Coiffure Studio.

Nicole has known Jasmine for over a year and a half by working in studios next door to each other and they have gotten close. So Nicole began to ask for donations to help Jasmine and her family.





“I have a laptop and a tablet coming for the kids at some point today, I have some gift cards coming in, some other clothes. Bath bombs for the little ones. So the community involvement has been wonderful,” explained Dubravski.

Jasmine says she is grateful for each and every item that people have donated.

“We do appreciate all the clothes more than anyone can literally ever understand because everything is gone. Like everything,” stated Fryar.

Nicole says she will collect donations from the community for as long as it takes to get the family back on their feet.

“I’m overjoyed with the response from everybody it’s just been amazing. For such a tragedy to see literally my house just burned down and people are willing to donate and help us to try and get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Fryar.

Anyone who would like to help the family out can contact Nicole to drop off supplies and clothing.

Below is a list of items needed and where you can drop them off:

Little boy, size 6-7 clothes, shoe size 1

Young teen boy, size 16-18, shoe size 10

Teen daughter, size 18 women, shoe size 9

Mom, large top, 8-10 pants, shoe size 8

Dad, large shirts, 36×32 pants

If you want to donate items to jasmine and her family head to:

Coiffure Studio

320 East End Centre

Suite 102

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Or call 570-956-9742

