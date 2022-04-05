Backstage Pass: My Fair Lady is coming to Barbara B. Mann
Get ready to dance all night as the Broadway National Tour of the classic ‘My Fair Lady’ rolls into Southwest Florida.
For more information on the show or how to get tickets, click here.
Get ready to dance all night as the Broadway National Tour of the classic ‘My Fair Lady’ rolls into Southwest Florida.
For more information on the show or how to get tickets, click here.
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.https://abc-7.com
Comments / 0