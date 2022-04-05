ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Everyday Cheapskate: No more sleeping through the alarm and more handy tips

By Mary Hunt
Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSurprise! Instead of sharing tips you've sent to me, I've decided to hog the entire column to share some of my own. Several of these are oldies but goodies, while some I have discovered recently. I do love a great tip. PHONE ALARM VOLUME BOOSTER. If you're a heavy...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This Simple Closet Storage Solution Has Totally Cleared the Clutter From My Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve always used the top shelf of my closet for things in boxes that I don’t need to access on a day-to-day basis (think: fancy shoes, old board games, etc.). It’s just such a hard spot to reach, and loose items are bound to become a total mess up there with me pawing blindly for the exact sweater I want. But to be honest, I don’t have enough storage space in my apartment to devote all of that real estate to things I don’t use very often. It was only when the lake of space in my closet was causing a mess to pile up in my actual bedroom that I was finally motivated to do something about it. To put a stop to the clutter before it could get any worse, I decided to try a new strategy for organizing my closet: Clear Plastic Closet Storage containers from mDesign.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

How to Wash Pillows in 6 Easy Steps

After you’ve studied up on proper sheet and comforter care, it’s time to learn how to wash pillows. We spend about one third of our lives sleeping, so you should know how to keep your bed clean. While you’re off in dreamland, your pillow is absorbing sweat, oil,...
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

Dust mites and sweat: what builds up on a mattress when it isn’t cleaned

When was the last time you showed your mattress some TLC? And what builds up on that soft, pillowy surface when it isn’t cleaned regularly? Dust mites, sweat and pet dander are just a few of the things you can expect. Even if you have recently invested in the best mattress for your sleep, keeping it fresh from the start will help it last longer (and save you money).
LIFESTYLE
Huron Daily Tribune

Everyday Cheapskate: A remarkably effective and safe DIY option for pest control

There is an old adage out there that promises, "Teaching teaches the teacher." I believe that with all my heart. Never does a day go by that I don't learn something from my readers. Most days those lessons are small, perhaps even insignificant. And then there are days like today when it's just one big wow after another!
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Huron Daily Tribune

Everyday Cheapskate: How to Prevent Pilling on Flannel Sheets

There are a few things as comforting as slipping between super soft, comfy flannel sheets on a cold winter night. But not all flannel is created equal. The problem with flannel and other raised fiber fabrics like fleece and knits is the heartbreak of "pills" — those little raised balls that develop, creating a lumpy surface.
LIFESTYLE
Reader's Digest

How to Clean Your Baseboards Quickly and Easily

When you’re expecting guests, your mind scrolls through the litany of things you need to clean (like, super quickly). And then there are things that you totally forget about until moments before guests walk in. Ahem, cleaning baseboards. Cue the panic: How did they get so dirty? When was...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

5 Space-Saving Home Organizing Hacks You Can Steal from Cruise Ships

With its cozy living spaces and multi-functional rooms, tiny living has its appeal. But even if you don’t want to scale back the size of your home, spring is a time to rethink your home and try a few new ways to get organized — and if anything succeeds in making the most of small areas, it’s cruise ships. From the stateroom to the galley, cruise ship designers work hard to make life onboard more efficient, and you can apply many of these principles to your home.
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
purewow.com

The 14 Best Sofas for Small Spaces

You say tomato, I say tom-ah-to; You say tiny, I say…charming. But let’s not mince words: Your living space is, well, small—but regardless of how much square footage you have to work with, you still need a comfy spot to chill out with a glass of wine and binge-watch your favorite Netflix series. Good news: Our roundup of the best sofas for small spaces has everything from splurge-worthy leather numbers to wallet-friendly two-seaters—and (this is key) none of these picks will inhibit your ability to move freely around your living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Taste Of Home

Why Bathroom Mats Shouldn’t Go in Your Washer

As an appliance technician with more than 30 years of experience, I’ve seen too many front-load washing machines ruined because customers used them to wash bathroom mats. I’ve seen a new front-loader broken beyond repair when a customer tried washing two bathroom mats at the same time. Bottom...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Best Bathroom Cleaners for Your Shiniest Bathroom Yet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Cleaning the bathroom isn’t exactly our favorite household chore, but it sure is a necessary one. Thankfully, there are a ton of cleaning products out there designed to make the task an easier one so that you can make that bathroom as shiny as possible and then be on your merry way. After all, we’ve all got better things to do than spend an afternoon cleaning the bathroom, right? Especially with the nicer weather...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The 21 Best Carpet Cleaners for Getting Stubborn Stains Out of Your Rugs and Carpets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The right rug or carpet can really tie a room together. But an ugly, noticeable stain on a rug can really make the whole look fall apart. By being prepared with one of the best carpet cleaners, you’ll always have everything you need to eliminate stains before they become a permanent, attention-stealing and potentially stinky problem. The best carpet cleaner solutions are numerous and easy to find these days. Most often, they work using...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy