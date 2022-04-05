ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredoans reflect on Texas Relays performances

By Clara Sandoval
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqOlZ_0ezx4F2f00
Nixon’s Margarito Benavides competed at this year’s Texas Relays.

Six Laredo track and field athletes participated at the Texas Relays on March 25 and 26. Martin’s Melanie Duron, Nixon’s Margarito Benavides and United’s Gabriela Elizalde, Celeste Rangel, Abby Andrade and Valentina Torres all competed at the prestigious event, held at the University of Texas.

The last time Duron was at Mike A. Myers Stadium, she won the Class 5A shot put title. This time around, Duron did not fare well as she finished sixth overall with a toss of 42-8.

Despite not having her best performance, Duron will utilize the experience as a springboard for the championship season that is set to start in two weeks with the district meet.

“(The Texas Relays) was such an eye opener,” Duron said. “Being able to compete at Texas Relays was such an amazing experience. It opened my eyes to what to expect when I enter the college level in a couple of months.

“Competing against nationally ranked athletes was good competition -- not a lot of people see or hear about what happens behind the scenes. I was intimidated and nervous, but I pushed through and that’s all the matters. Once you step foot in the ring, you forget about everything that’s going on and you’re locked in. I’m very blessed that I had the opportunity to watch and learn from these other athletes. I’m glad I was able to compete at the University of Texas and hopefully I will be back there again in May for state.”

Benavides had his Texas Relays debut, and he did it in grand fashion. According to Nixon long distance coach Frank Heredia Benavides, Benavides broke the Laredo city record in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:15.46.

“Coming out here, coach Heredia and I had a goal in mind after a good week of training,” Benavides said. “It's truly an honor to be running in such a prestigious stadium representing my hometown, school and family. There's still some work to be done, but the feeling of breaking a city record feels nothing less than amazing. Every day, my teammates and I train hard to prove no human is limited and will keep on doing what we believe is best for our city.”

Benavides went on to finish 10th in the 3,200-meter run after running in a field that had some of the state’s best two-mile runners competing.

“We are proud of Margarito. He has been working extremely hard to reach his goals and he does not conform,” Nixon head coach Alfredo Salinas said. “Margarito keeps pushing himself to reach his highest level of potential and continues to improve from week to week. Coach Heredia has done an excellent job working with him and I'm sure he will continue doing so all season long. Congratulations to both. They are doing an amazing job in representing Nixon High School, Laredo ISD and Laredo.”

The United girls’ 4x200-meter relay team has established itself as one of the best. Earlier this season the team of Elizalde, Rangel, Andrade and Torres broke the 25-year-old Border Olympics record with a 1:43.86. At the Texas Relays, the squad put their best foot forward among some of the best in the state and nation while soaking in everything the premier meet provides.

“We are blessed to have had the opportunity to race alongside some of the fastest relay teams in the nation at the 2022 Texas Relays,” United head coach Amy Villasenor said. “They ran well, improving their PR and breaking the United High School record again. They met Olympic runners and warmed up with some of the most decorated collegiate track and field athletes in the world. I am glad they were able to experience this meet and bring back new drills and motivation for the remainder of the season. There is nothing like Texas Relays.”

