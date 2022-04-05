Tello invited to All-Star Game

United South Bridgette Tello has been invited to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Red-Blue 5A-6A All-Star Game in Arlington.

United South junior Bridgette Tello had a stellar basketball season and has been invited to one of the most prestigious All-Star games in Texas.

The Texas Girls Coaches Association Red-Blue 5A-6A All-Star Game that will be held on July 13 in Arlington.

The last Laredo female athlete to be invited to play at the TGCA All-Star game was former United player Evelyn Quiroz after the 2020 season.

“Bridgette puts in the time and is deserving of this recognition,” United South head coach Leopoldo Guardiola said. “She was our leading scorer for the season and narrowly missed repeating as offensive player of the year for our district. She was our leading scorer against all our tough opponents and big games. Most notably 17 against Converse Judson, 12 against regional finalist Cibolo Steele, and averaged 16 in all three playoff games.”

“Bridgette in a couple of games had nearly 20 points by half time, a true scorer and completely unselfish. Bridgette knew she could score at will, anytime, but knew she needed her teammates too win. Bridgette is an amazing player to watch.”

Tello led the Lady Panthers to the District 30-6A title for the second consecutive year. United South had a deep playoff run and picked up a bi-district and area title.

She averaged 11 points per game and dropped 412 points on the season and added four rebounds. Tello finished with 18 blocks on the season.

Tello becomes the first United South athlete to earn an invitation to play in this all-star game and will etched in history books as she carries the banner for all former Lady Panthers.

“Through the years we have seen many great players come through these walls at United South,” Guardiola said. “Bridgette Tello will be a representative of all the players before her. The recognition is great for our school and our basketball community.”