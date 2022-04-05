ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Tello invited to All-Star Game

By Clara Sandoval
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTVQM_0ezx474600
United South Bridgette Tello has been invited to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Red-Blue 5A-6A All-Star Game in Arlington.

United South junior Bridgette Tello had a stellar basketball season and has been invited to one of the most prestigious All-Star games in Texas.

The Texas Girls Coaches Association Red-Blue 5A-6A All-Star Game that will be held on July 13 in Arlington.

The last Laredo female athlete to be invited to play at the TGCA All-Star game was former United player Evelyn Quiroz after the 2020 season.

“Bridgette puts in the time and is deserving of this recognition,” United South head coach Leopoldo Guardiola said. “She was our leading scorer for the season and narrowly missed repeating as offensive player of the year for our district. She was our leading scorer against all our tough opponents and big games. Most notably 17 against Converse Judson, 12 against regional finalist Cibolo Steele, and averaged 16 in all three playoff games.”

“Bridgette in a couple of games had nearly 20 points by half time, a true scorer and completely unselfish. Bridgette knew she could score at will, anytime, but knew she needed her teammates too win. Bridgette is an amazing player to watch.”

Tello led the Lady Panthers to the District 30-6A title for the second consecutive year. United South had a deep playoff run and picked up a bi-district and area title.

She averaged 11 points per game and dropped 412 points on the season and added four rebounds. Tello finished with 18 blocks on the season.

Tello becomes the first United South athlete to earn an invitation to play in this all-star game and will etched in history books as she carries the banner for all former Lady Panthers.

“Through the years we have seen many great players come through these walls at United South,” Guardiola said. “Bridgette Tello will be a representative of all the players before her. The recognition is great for our school and our basketball community.”

Comments / 0

Related
thedailytexan.com

Texas baseball dominates in first game back home against UTRGV

After fighting back from a late deficit against Oklahoma to take this past weekend’s series in dramatic fashion, the Longhorns took care of business as usual on Tuesday with an impressive batting display, defeating UTRGV 13-5. Texas opened the game with a bang on Tuesday, scoring six runs in...
EDINBURG, TX
KTSM

4 El Paso-area high school soccer teams ready for Sweet 16 matchups

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four El Paso high school soccer teams are preparing for their next matchups in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 UIL Soccer State Championships. In Class 6A, the Eastlake boys soccer team will head to McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas to take on Plano (17-4-3) on Friday, Apr. 8. […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Arlington, TX
Basketball
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Laredo, TX
Basketball
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Laredo, TX
Sports
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Lady Cats climb to No. 8 in rankings

This weeks edition of the Texas Girls Coaches Association State Softball Poll was released, with both Como-Pickton and Sulphur Springs once again finding themselves in the top 10. In last weeks ranking the Lady Eagles found themselves at No. 6 in the 2A poll, while Sulphur Springs came in at No. 9 in the 5A poll.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Pleasanton Express

Eagles driving for a district championship

Pleasanton boys golf will make the short trip to Floresville on Wednesday for the district tournament flying high after recent results on the links. The Eagles won every tournament they played in during the month of March. Pleasanton won the Jourdanton Invitational on March 2 and the two-day Uvalde tournament right before taking a week off for spring break. It was during that break that the Eagles lost alumni Travis Garcia in the March 15 auto accident involving Garcia’s college golf team in West Texas. As they prepared for the home stretch of the season, the current Eagles decided to dedicate all of their remaining tournaments to the memory of Garcia.
PLEASANTON, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
1K+
Followers
600
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy