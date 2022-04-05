ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFPD: Carjacker stole car at gunpoint in the Sunset

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qye4G_0ezx46BN00

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A man had his car stolen at gunpoint in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset neighborhood on Monday morning, according to police.

The carjacking was reported shortly before 8 a.m. in the area of Lincoln Way and Seventh Avenue along the southern edge of Golden Gate Park.

A female suspect brandished a firearm at the 53-year-old victim and then stole his SUV, police said.

4 teens arrested after alleged robbery, attempted carjacking

No arrest has been made and no detailed suspect description was immediately available in connection with the carjacking. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 7

Related
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Carjacking, home invasions hit SF’s Sunset

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There were two reported home invasions and a carjacking with a firearm in San Francisco’s Sunset neighborhood March 22, the SFPD’s Taraval station confirmed with KRON4. The home invasions were only about an hour and a half apart, according to a spokesperson. The first was at 11:12 a.m. on the 1300 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Lincoln, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Attempted home invasion turns into shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An attempted home invasion turned into a shooting at an Oakland family residency. The suspects were armed with a crowbar and pistol as they tried breaking into a family’s home located in the Allendale Section of Oakland. The incident happened as the homeowners were sleeping an early February morning. Security video […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Sfpd#Sunset#Robbery#The Police Department#Bay City News Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

1 dead in early morning SF shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood left one person dead early Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported at 3:19 a.m. in the first block of Leavenworth Street. San Francisco police said an arrest has been made in the case, but they did not immediately release any details […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after bank robbery in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One woman was arrested on Wednesday after being the suspect of a bank robbery in Santa Rosa, police announced in a Nixle alert. Police said the robbery happened on Tuesday around noon at a Chase Bank on 2300 Sonoma Ave. A female suspect identified as 42-year-old Elise Miller who is […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Driver fleeing police kills 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were killed in a collision Wednesday shortly after 8:45 p.m. in Oakland, police say. “Oakland Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue; however, the individual fled in their vehicle south bound 76th Avenue from International Boulevard,” police stated  in a news […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy