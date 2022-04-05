A Slice of Pizza Now Costs More than a Subway Ride

It started with a meat slicer. More accurately, a candy-red, nickel-plated, vintage, "Ferrari-esque" deli slicer that André Mack first laid eyes upon behind the counter at the Manhattan trattoria Lupa. A similar model—lovingly called Kimbo Slice, after the famed Bahamian boxer—now lives in the Brooklyn home that Mack shares with his wife, writer Phoebe Damrosch, and their four sons. Mack, 49, is a carnivorous polymath with a penchant for history; in addition to producing award-winning wines under the label Maison Noir Wines, he owns six businesses in his neighborhood, including a taco joint, a bakery, and & Sons, a ham bar committed to highlighting the unsung heroes of American wine and charcuterie. As soon as you enter the judiciously furnished space, it's impossible to ignore Mack's passion for storytelling. There are Japanese milk glass lamps from the now-defunct Benjamin Electric Company, wrought-iron rat de cave ("cellar rat") candleholders from Burgundy, and a vintage kelly green meat slicer—one of the six in his growing collection—from The Computing Scale Company in Dayton, Ohio.

