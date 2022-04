The 17 security guards serving as guest curators for a new exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Art vividly remember the first time a painting or sculpture began to “talk” to them. That conversation might have begun when a guard alone in the galleries was riveted by a 19th century painting of a familiar street corner, or a door knocker resembling the mythical monster Medusa. The guards stepped ...

