Trevino: Giannis is the obvious MVP

Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (Aaron Gash, FRE / Associated Press)

The NBA has three MVP candidates, whom in the minds of most, are closer than any three before — and they shouldn’t be.

In the ‘90s, Michael Jordan was the best player in the world and should’ve won nearly every MVP. The same goes for LeBron James from about ‘09-’18.

Now, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the NBA, and he should win the MVP award until someone else proves he’s clearly more deserving.

For some inexplicable reason, claiming Antetokounmpo as the best player alive is controversial.

He is the defending Finals MVP and won the championship with a 50-point game. He is also the best defender in the league.

He’s the best. End of debate.

Anyone who says otherwise is also saying the games don’t matter

Kevin Durant is a favorite choice, but when a player can drop a career-high 55 points and still lose to the Hawks (while struggling to make the playoffs entirely), it becomes hard to consider him as the best. If he is, the production doesn’t matter, the results don’t matter and basketball is a figure-skating competition where players are graded by the prettiness of their playstyles.

But Durant isn’t in the MVP conversation. Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are the two others.

Jokic winning back-to-back MVPs would be another symbol showing games don’t matter. It would show the NBA is one step closer to becoming the MLB, where computer nerds have taken over.

Jokic is the favorite to win the award off the back of leading the league in win shares, PER, OBPM, DBPM (despite having slow feet on defense) and VORP.

The Denver Nuggets are the sixth seed in the Western Conference. But hey, it’s not like there wasn’t a recent MVP given to a player with eye-popping numbers as a sixth seed that wasn’t immediately regretted.

Embiid has a more interesting case because the Philadelphia 76ers are tied for the second seed, but they have fallen apart down the stretch of games and he bears some blame.

Again, Antetokounmpo is the most bulletproof candidate.

He’s the best player in the sport. The Milwaukee Bucks are favored to win the Eastern Conference. He may win the scoring title with 29.8 points per game on 54.7% shooting from the field. His skill as a perimeter defender and post defender make him the all-around best defender.

Voter fatigue is the only explanation for Antetokounmpo being overlooked. He has already won it back-to-back.

It was the reason Jordan didn’t win more, the reason James hasn’t and it will be the reason Antetokounmpo doesn’t.

