ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/5/22 vs New York Islanders

By Sam Nestler
The Hockey Writers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Stars return home to face the New York Islanders on NASA night at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday. The game will begin a home-heavy month of March that sees the Stars play 10 of their final 14 games on home ice to finish out the regular...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Weekly Lost & Found: Columbus Blue Jackets & Boston Bruins

No April fools here; we’re back to giving the east coast some love in this Weekly Lost & Found edition. We’ve hit the point in the season where teams are starting to become mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. This week, we’ll be looking at a Metropolitan Division team and an Atlantic Division team.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Husso, Binnington, Goal Scoring & More

It was an interesting week for the St. Louis Blues going 3-0-1, but it didn’t exactly feel that great. Gutsy is a great term to describe the bounce-back week for the Blues, as they’ve had their fair share of adversity, but they got points in all four games.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Get a Winner with Undrafted Free Agent Bobby Trivigno

The New York Rangers acquired four players before the trade deadline (all are set to become unrestricted free agents after this season) to help them right now. The Blueshirts are in a position to make the playoffs for the first time in five years, and their deadline acquisitions give them much-needed depth. However, in addition to acquiring players with expiring contracts, the Rangers also signed undrafted free agent Bobby Trivigno, a Long Island native, who could end up helping them for years to come.
NHL
NHL

Johansen's First Hat Trick Leads Preds Past Wild

Josi, Duchene, Tomasino Also Tally, Saros Makes 47 Saves as Nashville Hits 40-Win Mark. Ryan Johansen recorded his first career hat trick as the Nashville Predators defeated the Minnesota Wild by a 6-2 final on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena. The victory gets the Preds to the 40-win plateau and gives them 84 points to remain in the Western Conference's first Wild Card spot.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Ducks, Rangers, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk about the status of a couple of pending free agents in the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Who is the team focused on bringing back? Meanwhile, Ryan Getzlaf has decided he’ll retire from the game of hockey at the end of this season and released a statement to fans. Finally, could the New York Rangers be a team that shows interest in Mark Scheifele if the forward shakes loose from the Winnipeg Jets?
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

4 Oilers Who Can Be the Next Unlikely Playoff Hero

The Edmonton Oilers are 18-7-2 under new head coach Jay Woodcroft and they’ve won their last nine games at Rogers Place. It’s a decent enough sample size to assume they’ll likely squeeze into the playoffs as Hockey Reference has the team at a 91 percent chance to make the postseason.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Show Signs Of Progress With Strong March

The Buffalo Sabres have had a tough go of things over the last decade, missing the playoffs for 10 straight seasons and on the way to their 11th straight season without a playoff berth. For the most part during the 2021-22 regular season, things have gone as expected: the Sabres are near the bottom of the overall NHL standings, and they have had long stretches without wins on multiple occasions. March was a different month for this team though. In the month of March, the Sabres posted an 8-3-3 record in 15 games, and built up an impressive 8-game point streak before it was snapped with a 5-3 loss against the Florida Panthers, their second game in April. They have shown signs of real growth, progress, and chemistry. Perhaps that’s why general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams stayed relatively quiet at the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ Top 3 Candidates to Be Next Team Captain

The Montreal Canadiens entered the 2021-22 season on a high making a magical run to the 2021 Stanley Cup. This led to high expectations from fans and media alike that the Habs would be in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. However, the 2022 season crushed those hopes and expectations as the Canadiens fell to 32nd place overall and are now in the running for the top pick in the 2022 Entry Draft. A major reason, beyond injuries and COVID protocols, has been a massive leadership vacuum left behind with Carey Price and more importantly team captain Shea Weber being absent.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Michael Raffl
Person
Jacob Peterson
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Vladislav Namestnikov
Person
Rick Bowness
Person
Alexander Radulov
Person
John Klingberg
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 2-1 Win Over the Sharks – 4/5/22

For the first time in four months, the Edmonton Oilers are waking up in second place in the Pacific Division, after defeating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in overtime at SAP Center on Tuesday (April 5). With the win, the Oilers lept over the Los Angeles Kings to take sole...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumours: Toews, Foley, Vosters, DeBrincat

With making the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs a distant thought at this point in the campaign for the Chicago Blackhawks, one would think that there wouldn’t be much to talk about when it comes to the rebuilding franchise. Yet, this is a storied organization for a reason. There’s always something to discuss.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Harrison, Langenbrunner & More

As we enter the month of April, it is the final month of the 2021-22 regular season for a number of Boston Bruins prospects with their current teams. In this edition of the Bruins Prospects Report, we look at how some of the Black and Gold’s prospects are faring in the USHL, Western Hockey League (WHL), and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Oilers Who Could Be Trade Candidates in 2022 Offseason

With 12 games to go in the 2021-22 season, things are going pretty well for the Edmonton Oilers. They have won four straight games to improve to 40-25-5, and as a result sit just one point shy of the Los Angeles Kings for second in the Pacific Division. Despite the great play as of late, however, their season has been far from perfect.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Islanders’ Win Versus Devils – 4/3/22

For multiple reasons, the New York Islanders game against the New Jersey Devils looked poised to be a trap game. The Islanders were coming off three consecutive wins against Metropolitan Division opponents, and were facing a last-place Devils team eager to bounce back from a loss. Moreover, the team was starting Cory Schneider in the net with Semyon Varlamov getting the night off and Ilya Sorokin unable to return to the roster from injury.
NFL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 6-4 Win Over Penguins – 4/5/22

The Colorado Avalanche have been front-runners all season, and they continued that trend on Tuesday by becoming the first team to clinch a playoff spot. The Avs won their fourth game in a row, kicking off a three-game road trip with a 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s the...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Lightning vs. Capitals prediction, odds, pick and more – 4/6/2022

Under: 6.5 (-128) *Watch NHL Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) After a hot four-game win streak, the Lightning have been struck by two losses in a row, as they got dropped by the Montreal Canadiens last Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss and then again at home by the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday, 6-2. The Bolts can pick up the pieces this Wednesday night against a team they have already victimized twice this season. Tampa Bay defeated the Capitals on the road in October, 2-1, and then again in November at home, 3-2. Those are two tight contests the Lightning survived thanks in large part to the admirable job of their goaltender, Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is still one of the best in the business. In those two meetings with the Caps, Vasilevskiy made 63 saves off the 66 shots he faced.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Hockey Writers

NHL 2021-22 Power Rankings: Week 24

Welcome to the 24th edition of my weekly NHL Power Rankings for The Hockey Writers, where the league’s top half is evaluated. These rankings will focus on how teams have performed in the past week of play and will significantly factor in their overall strength and where they are at the time in the standings. With that said, here’s a look at the top 16 teams in the league at this moment.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Seattle Kraken – 4/6/2022

The St. Louis Blues welcome the Seattle Kraken back to town tonight and look to extend their point streak to six games in the process. The Blues have won four of their last five games and have not lost in regulation since they hosted the Carolina Hurricanes on March 26 in a 7-2 loss. Tonight’s matchup will be another favorable one if the club can put together another strong performance against a lower-ranked team in the NHL.
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Avalanche

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, if he gets healthy enough, could the Montreal Canadiens look at trading Carey Price this off-season? Meanwhile, has goaltender Petr Mrazek played his last game in a Toronto Maple Leafs’ uniform?. Leon Draisaitl suffered what looked like a minor injury. Will he be...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Chicago Blackhawks’ Taylor Raddysh: 5 Quick Facts

When the Chicago Blackhawks traded Brandon Hagel to the Tampa Bay Lightning for Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk, and two first-round picks, expectations were high for the acquired players. They say you don’t get a second chance at a first impression, and those two have certainly made a great impression, but none more so than Raddysh. The 24-year-old has five points in eight games since joining the team on March 19. He is playing in his first NHL season and could be a steal of a pickup. This pleasant surprise has fans wanting to get to know the newcomer better. With that, here are five things to know about him.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy