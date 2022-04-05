ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Protect the Watershed with ERICD

By Community Submission
Cover picture for the articlePROTECT THE WATERSHED BY PICKING UP TRASH AFTER NEWPORT RHODE RACE. Join ERICD to “plog” the Newport Rhode Race Marathon course after the runners on April 16! All participants must sign up by April 8. Ploggers (those who pick up...

