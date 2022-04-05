Protect the Watershed with ERICD

Simms Fishing Products donated $10,000 to CalTrout in honor of 2022's Conservationist of the Year. About 100 of California Trout’s top supporters gathered March 10 at Gallery 308, in the San Francisco Fort Mason district, for the organization’s annual Watershed Evening, and to celebrate the lifetime efforts of California Trout founder Richard May. The event was also livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. May was named the 2022 Conservationist of the Year in the Feb.-Mar. issue of Fly Fisherman, his many accomplishments are detailed in that issue, and online at flyfisherman.com.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO