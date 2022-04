Before you invest in any outdoor landscape lighting, ask yourself what you need to illuminate and why. Perhaps you want to set a festive tone on your patio for evening entertaining. Maybe you have a shadowy corner you need to illuminate for security reasons or the path leading from the driveway to the door is a hazard because it’s too dark. Curb appeal is another reason to amp your lighting; highlighting your home’s architecture, a water feature or ornamental landscaping can also make your home glow with class and style.

