After suffering their worst loss in five years to the Celtics, the Wizards continue a late-season road trip in Minnesota to take on Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves. Minnesota has been one of the best teams in the NBA since the trade deadline, boasting a 16-8 record and the fourth-ranked net rating since Feb 10. Their surge has catapulted them up the West standings and into striking distance of a top-six seed. They only trail Utah by 1.5 games to secure a spot above the play-in tournament.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO