ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets drop mixed bags of updates on Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom

By Quinn Allen
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Mets are preparing for a hopeful World Series run in 2022 after a busy and productive offseason. However, they were handed a serious blow recently with Jacob deGrom suffering yet another injury, this time to his shoulder. Fellow ace Max Scherzer also gave them a scare, missing his...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Braves make final decision on Ronald Acuna Jr. ahead of Opening Day

The Atlanta Braves are looking to run it back as World Series champs in 2022, but it appears they’ll be starting the year without their best player. Ronald Acuna Jr., who suffered a torn ACL last season, is still working his way back from the knee injury. The Braves placed the superstar outfielder on the 10-day IL on Monday as he recovers from the reconstruction surgery he underwent on his injured knee.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ fans should be concerned after recent Aaron Judge news

Hal Steinbrenner made headlines earlier in Spring Training when he announced that the Yankees would offer a contract extension to Aaron Judge prior to Opening Day. Naturally, this excited Yankee fans and made them feel as if an extension announcement was on the horizon. However, we are just a few days away from the start of the 2022 season and Judge still has no extension.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dodgers add former Yankees stud to bolster bullpen

Days after acquiring Craig Kimbrel to strengthen their bullpen, the Dodgers signed former Yankee Dellin Betances to a contract, per Ken Rosenthal. The deal is reportedly worth $2.75 million with up to $500K in performance bonuses. Betances began his big league career with New York in 2011. However, it was...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cardinals reveal huge plans for Albert Pujols on Opening Day

The St. Louis Cardinals made their fans very happy when they re-signed longtime first baseman Albert Pujols to a free agent contract. Pujols, who announced that this year will be his last, will finish his illustrious career at the place where it began. Not only that, but the Cardinals have big plans for Pujols on Opening Day against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Katie Woo of The Athletic has the latest on Pujols.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer makes decision on Mets’ Opening Day start

The New York Mets were hit hard by the injury bug late in Spring Training, losing ace Jacob deGrom to a stress reaction in his right scapula. Reports flared regarding a hamstring injury to superstar offseason acquisition Max Scherzer, further putting the esteemed Mets’ rotation at risk. Fortunately, it seems as if Scherzer’s hamstring issue isn’t going to force him to miss any time. On Tuesday, the Mets revealed their plans for Scherzer’s regular-season debut, announcing he was expected to start on Friday against the Washington Nationals in New York’s second game of the season, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Latest update on Rafael Devers contract talks will have Red Sox fans worried

The Boston Red Sox are hoping to lock down Rafael Devers on a long-term contract extension, but it appears their early efforts in doing so have come up short. According to Hector Gomez, Boston’s latest offer to Devers was considered by the third baseman’s camp to be beneath his value, prompting them to reject the deal. Instead of working out a new contract now, Devers plans to focus on the 2022 season and try to raise his value with his play on the field ahead of his final year of arbitration.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Twins nearing blockbuster trade for Padres’ Chris Paddack

The San Diego Padres are still looking to get a trade through the door ahead of Opening Day. After failing to land Jose Ramirez, who re-upped on a monster extension with the Cleveland Guardians, the Padres have reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Minnesota Twins. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports the Twins and Padres are nearing an agreement over a blockbuster trade involving Padres’ hurler Chris Paddack.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
David Peterson
Person
Buck Showalter
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest on Jacob deGrom’s injury

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor recently shared the honest truth about Jacob deGrom’s recent injury and it’s overall impact on the team, per Mike Puma. “Even if [deGrom] was on the team, how many games has Jacob lost because we didn’t do our job? Teams can still beat us 1-0. It sucks to watch him on the sideline. I want to see him every five days.”
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cardinals reveal wild plan for flamethrower Jordan Hicks in 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals were looking to fill out their starting rotation for 2022, and the team revealed its surprising plans for the final rotation spot ahead of Opening Day. According to Derrick Goold of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cards are planning to utilize flame-throwing pitcher Jordan Hicks as their fifth starter. He’ll toe the rubber for the Cardinals in their fifth game of the season against the Kansas City Royals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Josh Reddick’s strong message about Josh Altuve’s involvement in sign-stealing scandal

The 2017 Houston Astros had one of the best lineups in baseball history, supported by a strong pitching staff en route to the World Series title. At first, the title was regarded as the “right” way to do it, as many of the Astros players were homegrown out of their minor league system. However, good feelings about Houston’s championship quickly faded when it was revealed that the club was stealing signs during their home games. One of the team’s primary stars and former American League MVP Jose Altuve, who is perhaps the face of the team, was slandered for his perceived role in the sign-stealing scandal. However, Altuve has maintained his innocence throughout, with some teammates even claiming that he didn’t want signs relayed to him. Former Astros outfielder and current Mexican League star Josh Reddick had a strong message about Altuve’s involvement in the scandal.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Preferably#The Washington Nationals
ClutchPoints

The reason Carlos Correa to the Cubs didn’t work out

Carlos Correa never even visited with the Chicago Cubs this offseason, and today we found out why. According to Stephen Nelson, Correa never received the Cubs’ offer. That’s right, despite Chicago’s proposed seven-year deal worth over $30 million per year, Correa didn’t even have the opportunity to consider it. Nelson cited Correa’s agent switch as the primary reason the offer never reached the All-Star shortstop’s eyes. Correa ended up signing a three year, $105 million deal with the Minnesota Twins in March.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Phillies’ Bryce Harper reveals toughest NL pitcher to face not named Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer

2021 National League MVP Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies recently did an interview with Barstool Sports’ baseball podcast “Starting 9.” Harper discussed a number of topics, including the most difficult pitchers to face in the National League. Naturally, he named Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer as the top two hurlers in the NL. He even compared deGrom to a video game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
151K+
Followers
87K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy