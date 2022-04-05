Not even light escapes it – Finished in the blackest shade of black, the dials of H. Moser & Cie.’s new concept watch appear to float in the air.
In the constant pursuit of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and creating something completely unique, watchmakers sometimes end up making creations that make us scratch our heads in bewilderment, often forcing us to ask “why?” Case in point, H. Moser & Cie.’s new Streamliner Chronograph Flyback Automatic “Blacker Than Black”...luxurylaunches.com
