Boston Red Sox’s Chris Sale on 60-day IL stint: ‘I definitely thought I was going to be ready quicker than that’

By Christopher Smith
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox placed ace Chris Sale (stress fracture in his right rib cage) on the 60-day IL Monday, meaning he won’t pitch in a major league game until at least June 6. “I definitely thought I was going to be ready quicker...

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

