Boston Red Sox’s Chris Sale on 60-day IL stint: ‘I definitely thought I was going to be ready quicker than that’

BOSTON (CBS) — For the second straight year, the Red Sox will have to wait an extra day to open their season. Thursday afternoon’s Red Sox opener against the Yankees in New York has been rescheduled to Friday due to the inclement weather forecast for the Bronx. The Yankees made the announcement Wednesday morning. Heavy rain is forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday in New York, with an 80 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms on Thursday. The Red Sox-Yankees opener is still set to be played at 1 p.m., just one day later than originally scheduled. The Twins also had to push back their Thursday opener against the Mariners due to inclement weather in Minnesota. Boston’s 2021 opener at Fenway Park was also pushed back a day due to rain in the forecast. This is the fourth time the Red Sox have had their opener postponed in the last 14 years. Righty Nate Eovaldi is set to take the mound for Boston in the opener, opposed by righty Gerrit Cole for New York. The Red Sox won the season series against the Yankees last season, 10-9.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO