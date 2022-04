Tyler Travis is a three-year soccer player for Hudson. A handful of Explorers boys track and field team members noticed how speedy Travis, a junior, is on the soccer field. “Your peers can be a strong influence on your decision-making. They convinced Tyler to come out for the track team this season,” Hudson head coach Mark McConnell said. “It not only helps us, but also being a track sprinter can help with Tyler’s speed for soccer, so it was kind of win-win for him to come out for the team this year.”

HUDSON, OH ・ 29 MINUTES AGO