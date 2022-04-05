ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Shuck Me now serving seafood dishes at first Austin restaurant

By Claire Shoop
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Shuck Me, a local seafood spot, opened its first Austin location at 10817 RM 2222 on April 4. The restaurant, which is owned by Roger Havercamp, serves Cajun dishes with a Tex-Mex twist. Menu items...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

After 42 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

A legendary Italian deli is now closed.Sorin Popa/Unsplash. Many restaurants come and go, lasting little more than a few years and leaving nothing but an open storefront, poised to be replaced by another temporary restaurant. However, there are those select few that defy the odds. The restaurants that discover the perfect combination of delicious food and an enjoyable dining experience. The restaurants that are able to discover the secret are able to last decades and are often passed down from one generation to the next. And yet, when they close shop, they leave more than an empty building. They leave a lasting legacy and a hole in the hearts and stomachs of local fans.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Sugar Land, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

New York-Style Pizza Chain Opening Several Restaurants in Town

More pizza restaurants are opening soon.Hello I'm Nik/Unsplash. Several large pizza and Italian food chains have announced their intentions on moving into the Valley in the coming months. From Marco’s Pizza to Fazoli’s Real Italian, metro Phoenix is going to see an influx of these chains popping up in the coming year. And now, there’s another restaurant that’s entering its name into the fold, although instead of originating in Ohio and Kentucky (which is the case for Marco’s and Fazoli’s), this chain was born and raised in Houston, Texas.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Dishes#The Texas Tribune#Food Drink#Cajun#Tex Mex#The Sugar Land#The University Of Texas#Arabic#The Daily Texan
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy