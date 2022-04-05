ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, NY

Columbia County DOH holding second booster clinic

By Harrison Gereau
 1 day ago

HUDSON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Columbia County Department of Health is holding a COVID-19 additional booster clinic at Columbia-Greene Community College, April 7 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Individuals who have already received their initial vaccination series and a booster may attend.

This is a second booster Pfizer or Moderna clinic for people who have received their initial series vaccine, have received their booster at least 4 months ago, and meet the following categories:

  • Pfizer or Moderna- Ages 50 and up who have received a completed series and a booster dose.
  • Pfizer or Moderna- Ages 18-49 who received Johnson & Johnson for BOTH their initial series and their first booster dose.
  • Pfizer ONLY – Ages 12 and over who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.
You must bring your vaccination card and a form of proof for your date of birth to be vaccinated. There is a mandatory observation time of 15-30 minutes. Registration is available online .

