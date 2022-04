Following its launch with a The Batman collaboration, MIDNIGHT STUDIOS‘ MIDNIGHT ART DEPT. line is now readying a Motörhead collection. Celebrating the iconic English rock band, the special range pulls inspiration from the group’s celebrated Ace of Spades album. The collaboration utilizes signature Motörhead motifs to capture the band’s rebel spirit and sexual charisma to embody an evocative creative union around the DNA of both names. The celebration of sex, drugs and rock n’ roll features a leather jacket, hoodies, T-shirts and hats emblazoned with the bands most famous symbols and sayings.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 17 DAYS AGO