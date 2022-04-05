ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is streaming just becoming cable again? Julia Alexander thinks so

By Nilay Patel
The Verge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJulia Alexander is a senior strategy analyst at Parrot Analytics, a company that helps streaming companies do better at… streaming. She also hosts the downstream podcast, which is about the business of streaming. Since we are a couple years into a huge shift to streaming entertainment in Hollywood. It’s clear the...

