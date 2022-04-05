Is streaming just becoming cable again? Julia Alexander thinks so

The recently launched CNN streaming service that charges $5.99 per month ($2.99 for early adapters) doesn't offer what its name implies. There' a "+" but no CNN with the service. That's because offering CNN would violate WarnerMedia's lucrative and exclusive cable deals. "There are options that could make CNN+ more viable," says Indiewire's Tony Maglio. "Theoretically, the future Warner Bros. Discovery could renegotiate carriage deals with cable providers to reflect the changing television landscape — but with so many streaming-news options, giving up the $1 billion annually on the table may never make good financial sense. Here’s something much more sensible, and practical: The combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc. offers the opportunity for HBO Max, Discovery+, and CNN+ to become one package, much as The Walt Disney Company created the Disney Bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+." ALSO: CNN's app, which houses CNN+, was only downloaded 18,000 times on CNN+ launch day.
