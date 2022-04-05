ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Leslie Mann reveals she first met David Duchovny 27 years ago and he abruptly 'ran away' from her

By Patrick Sproull
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9pfX_0ezwzcMx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7gAq_0ezwzcMx00
Leslie Mann and Seth Meyers on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Monday, April 4, 2022.

NBC

  • Leslie Mann says she first met "The Bubble" costar David Duchovny 27 years ago.
  • "The X-Files" actor abruptly "ran away" from Mann after they met early in their careers.
  • On the set of "The Bubble," Mann says she "worked up the courage" to ask Duchovny for an explanation.

Leslie Mann has revealed that she first met David Duchovny 27 years ago — when "The X-Files" actor abandoned her during a night out.

Speaking to Seth Meyers on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," Mann discussed her first meeting with Duchovny and what it was like reuniting with him on the set of the new Netflix film "The Bubble," a comedy directed by Mann's husband, Judd Apatow.

"I've actually known him — well, I met him 27 years ago on my first job, 'Birdland,' and he was working on 'The X-Files' and we met," she said. "I think he was, like, into me, and he invited me to his set and I invited him to my hotel room for a Halloween party."

"Then, my best friend and I and David, the three of us were going to a bar after the party and we got into a cab, started to leave, and David stopped the cab," she continued. "He got out of the cab and left the cab, ran away from the cab, and didn't speak to me again for 27 years."

Mann said that she had seen Duchovny "over the course of 27 years" but it was only when they co-starred as a former couple in "The Bubble" that she got an explanation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFXhL_0ezwzcMx00
Leslie Mann and David Duchovny in "The Bubble"

Netflix

"When we were about to have this reunion on 'The Bubble,' I worked up the courage to ask him, 'What the hell happened? Why'd you get out of the cab?' And he said, 'oh, yeah, I kinda remember that, I think I just left my weed in my room,'" Mann told Meyers.

In response, Meyers said, "It's very kind that you forgave him."

"Right?" Mann joked. "Don't do drugs!"

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

Related
POPSUGAR

Iris Apatow Has Been Acting Since She Was 5

Born into Hollywood royalty, Iris Apatow has been making a name for herself since the tender age of five. The 2007 romcom "Knocked Up" was Apatow's introduction to acting via the mentorship of her parents, Judd Apatow (the film's director) and Leslie Mann, who played her onscreen mom. For most of their childhood, she and her big sis, Maude Apatow (who fans may recognize as Lexi from "Euphoria") were joined at the hip, often playing onscreen sisters. In more recent years, however, they've expanded their portfolios.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

Mindy Kaling reveals 'frenemy' from The Office duped her into wearing jeans to film premiere

Mindy Kaling was duped into wearing jeans at the premiere of The 40-Year-Old Virgin by someone she describes as a "frenemy at The Office." The actress and writer reveals the reason behind her inappropriate dress in Sicker in the Head: More Conversations About Life and Comedy, a new book of interviews by Judd Apatow, who directed 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005), in which Kaling plays the ex-girlfriend of Paul Rudd's character.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Leslie Mann
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
David Duchovny
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cher Admits She’s Having ‘Personal Problems’ As She Apologizes To Fans For Being ‘MIA’

Cher admitted that she’s struggling with ‘personal problems’ right now as she admits that these years are the ‘worst I’ve ever seen.’. Even the most fabulous people like Cher go through rough patches. The 75-year-old singer opened up to her fans about how times have been tough for her. “Sorry I’ve Been MIA,” she tweeted. “Been having Personal Problems.” She didn’t just leave it at that though. When one fan asked if she was doing ok, she unleashed her emotions and opened up about the extent of her problems.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc
SheKnows

Meghan Markle’s First Podcast Teaser Reveals She’s Going Back to Her Passions From Childhood

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We knew this day was coming, and now it’s finally here. After months and months of anticipation, Meghan Markle finally announced her inaugural podcast under Archewell Audio. The Duchess of Sussex’s podcast was a long time coming, and will finally make it to the airwaves on Spotify this summer. And the teaser for the podcast, entitled Archetypes, highlights one of Meghan’s long-held interests.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Scarlett Johansson says there's 'no way' she would have dated husband Colin Jost as a teenager in high school based on his hilarious yearbook photo

She's often topped Forbes' highest-paid actress list while he's served as a head writer for Saturday Night Live for years. But Scarlett Johansson admitted that despite her attraction to husband Colin Jost, she probably wouldn't have dated him as a teenager in high school after seeing his hilarious yearbook photo.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

William Shatner's Response To Wil Wheaton's Renewed Complaints About Their First Meeting Is On Brand

William Shatner is one of Star Trek’s most iconic actors, but it’s well-documented that he has had his issues with co-stars in the past. Shatner’s feud with George Takei (which reignited not long after Shatner’s space flight) is a frequently mentioned one, but fewer fans may know about his past exchange with actor Wil Wheaton. Now it seems like old wounds might be torn open again, given Shatner’s on-brand comments regarding Wheaton’s renewed complaints about their first meeting.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

350K+
Followers
25K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy