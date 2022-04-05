ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Garfield’s Girlfriend Just Responded to Rumors Claiming They Broke Up After 4 Months

By Jenzia Burgos
 1 day ago

After recent reports about Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller’s breakup, fans of the tick, tick…BOOM! actor are beginning to wonder if the rumors are really true—and now, we finally know the answer.

Garfield and Miller were first linked in November 2021, when they were photographed holding hands in New York City. Miller—who works as a model—was born in Los Angeles, California, and has been featured in the likes of Vogue magazine after modeling for brands like Chopard, La Perla, Elie Tahari, Laura Biagiotti, Guess and more. Since 2018, Miller has also worked on her own travel line, which features handbags, luggage and other travel accessories.

Before her relationship with Garfield, Miller was married to musician Can Avery. They married in April 2018 before separating in November of that year. Previously, Miller also dated fellow Spider-Man universe alum Jake Gyllenhaal. The pair split in 2014.

Since being spotted for the first time in late 2021, Garfield and Miller have kept their relationship relatively under wraps. They made their first public appearance together in February 2022, when they attended the 2022 SAG Awards. While they chose not to walk the red carpet at the same time, they were later spotted looking cozy inside the event while wearing in matching black ensembles.

However, in the weeks following their awards’ show debut, the couple have sparked rumors of a breakup, leaving fans to wonder what their relationship status really is today. Miller, for her part, weighed in on the speculation for the first time in April 2022. Check out what she had to say about those breakup reports below.

Did Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller break up?

After rumors of Garfield and Miller’s breakup began to circulate in the media, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram on April 4, 2022, to shut down rumors claiming that she and the Amazing Spider-Man star have broken up.

“If you must gossip at least use a cute photo,” Miller, 32, wrote alongside a selfie she took with Garfield, 38, in a car on the night of the 2022 SAG Awards. “Lol love you AG ,” she added.

Miller’s response came just days after a false report by The Sun, which claimed that she and Garfield had called it quits less than five months after news of their relationship was made public.

“They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other,” a source claimed to the British newspaper on April 1, 2022. “On top of that, it became clear that there were some differences between them, and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least.”

The insider went on to claim at the time that the rumored split was “disappointing” for Garfield, before noting that he was still “keeping his chin up and taking some time for himself after a hectic few months.”

Entertainment Tonight also reported that the pair had separated. “Their work commitments and schedules made it hard for them to continue their relationship,” an insider shared with the site. “Andrew is staying positive and surrounding himself with his close friends and loved ones.” Now, however, we know Garfield is still staying positive—but with Miller by his side.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

CELEBRITIES
