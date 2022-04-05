ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump net worth increased by $600 million after leaving office, estimate says

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IoNJ2_0ezwywfc00

F ormer President Donald Trump 's net worth increased by $600 million after he left office in January of last year, a reversal from his personal fortune plummeting during his term, according to one estimate.

Trump's fortune has grown from $2.4 billion to $3 billion, according to a report released Tuesday. The most notable contributor to that wealth appears to be Trump Media and Technology Group, the technology-focused company that helped launch Twitter alternative Truth Social.

TMTG's plans to merge with special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition have increased Trump's net worth by $430 million, according to the analysis from Forbes . The remaining $170 million is unaccounted for in the estimate.

While TMTG's merger is subject to investigations from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, investors have still purchased a large number of shares in the company. These investors brought the company's stock value up from $10 a share to $56 as of this month, according to the S&P Global Market Intelligence .

TRUMP ADMITS PREFERENCE FOR 'ELEGANT' PRESS RELEASES OVER TWEETS

At least 50% of Digital World Acquisition's shares are owned by Trump, who would receive $10 apiece for them if he were to sell them at the discounted rate offered to a "handful of smart-money investors," according to the report. However, Trump will not be able to sell those shares yet because TMTG has not finalized its merger as of Tuesday.

While Trump has made a significant amount of money on TMTG, the company has struggled getting Truth Social live, with the botched opening month causing a nearly 30% drop in Digital World Acquisition's stock in March, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The Truth Social app saw a 93% decrease in sign-ups in its first month, according to data released by the mobile insights company Sensor Tower. It has also experienced a significant drop in web traffic. While Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed the app would be "fully operational" by the end of March, several users reported being stuck on the app's waitlist, with no visible updates. The former president has also not posted on the website more than once since its launch.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Truth Social's chiefs of technology and product development resigned from their posts on Monday, according to Reuters .

Representatives from Trump's office did not respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner .

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Donald Trump
Vanity Fair

Fox News Won’t Be Getting Out of a $2.7 Billion Lawsuit Over Its Rigged Voting Machine Claims

An election technology company suing Fox News for airing false claims about its role in the 2020 election notched a win yesterday, as a New York judge said much of Smartmatic’s $2.7 billion defamation case against the network can proceed. There is “substantial basis” for the claim “that, at a minimum, Fox News turned a blind eye to a litany of outrageous claims about [Smartmatic], unprecedented in the history of American elections, so inherently improbable that it evinced a reckless disregard for the truth,” Judge David Cohen wrote in a 61-page ruling.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Worth#Truth Social#Forbes#Elegant
Idaho8.com

Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

Zelensky's former press secretary tweets and then deletes message saying it would be a 'tragedy' if Kamala Harris becomes President after laughing during press conference

Volodymyr Zelensky's former press secretary tweeted then deleted a post on Thursday saying it would be a 'tragedy' if Vice President Kamala Harris were to one day be president after she awkwardly laughed through questions at a press conference in Poland when asked about the Ukrainian refugee crisis. 'It would...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
AOL Corp

Mike Pence knocks Trump and lays the groundwork for possible presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence has spent the past week outmaneuvering Donald Trump, his old boss and potential 2024 primary opponent. Shortly after the plane Trump was flying on last weekend was forced to land due to an engine failure, Pence flew to Israel on the private jet of the GOP’s most prized donor, Miriam Adelson. And while Trump was avoiding criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call-in interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence and his wife, Karen, flew to the border between Ukraine and Poland to distribute relief aid to refugees.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz among eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
198K+
Followers
63K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy