Charging your phone should be the easiest thing you do all day. You may be wondering: what more is there to think about then just plugging in your device and leaving it there to charge to 100 percent? Actually, there is more to consider — and not knowing the correct way to charge your phone can lead to a diminished battery and a device that doesn’t work as effectively. Tech Expert Michael Miller, CEO of VPN Online, shares info you need to know when it comes to the surprising charging mistake that’s actually ruining your iPhone battery.

CELL PHONES ・ 24 DAYS AGO