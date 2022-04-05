ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Razer gaming headset reportedly saved a life by deflecting a stray bullet

By Chris Young
 1 day ago
A Razer Kraken gaming headset allegedly saved the life of a wearer by stopping a bullet after it came crashing through their window while they were sat talking to their friends. The story — brought to our attention by TechRadar — comes from Reddit user Enough_Dance_956 who says they...

