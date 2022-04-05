Junior Brandon Grygo throws first perfect game in William Penn Baseball history

You can call Brandon Grygo, Mr. Perfect.

That's because the William Penn High School junior threw a perfect game against Charter School of Wilmington last Thursday.

He threw 64 pitches in seven full innings, struck out seven batters and did not allow a single runner to get on base.

It was the first perfect game in William Penn's history dating back to 1908.

"It was later that night that I found out that it was the first perfect game and that was when I finally realized it was actually something big," Grygo said.

Brandon Grygo

William Penn Baseball

"I'm so proud," pitching coach Brian Honeycutt said. "I can't tell you how proud I am. He's a good boy. He works hard at what he does. He listens. There are no problems with Brandon. He's just a great kid and it's great to be a part of that."

The Colonials won the game 6-0.