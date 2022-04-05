ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Junior Brandon Grygo throws first perfect game in William Penn Baseball history

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08OkFl_0ezwy9wc00

You can call Brandon Grygo, Mr. Perfect.

That's because the William Penn High School junior threw a perfect game against Charter School of Wilmington last Thursday.

He threw 64 pitches in seven full innings, struck out seven batters and did not allow a single runner to get on base.

It was the first perfect game in William Penn's history dating back to 1908.

"It was later that night that I found out that it was the first perfect game and that was when I finally realized it was actually something big," Grygo said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eltfE_0ezwy9wc00

Brandon Grygo

William Penn Baseball

"I'm so proud," pitching coach Brian Honeycutt said. "I can't tell you how proud I am. He's a good boy. He works hard at what he does. He listens. There are no problems with Brandon. He's just a great kid and it's great to be a part of that."

The Colonials won the game 6-0.

Comments / 5

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional baseball team avenges Monday’s loss to Penn-Trafford

Defending WPIAL baseball champion Franklin Regional was a little miffed after losing its Section 1-5A opener. It showed in the rematch with previously unbeaten Penn-Trafford. The Panthers pushed back. They came out swinging, limited the Warriors offense and earned a series split with a 5-0 victory Tuesday in light rain...
FRANKLIN, PA
92.7 WOBM

A Celebration Of Central Regional Baseball History

Let me first say I am part of Central Regional baseball history as probably the only person in program history to receive a varsity letter for serving as third base coach. It came in my senior year in 1973 at the request of legendary coach Al Kunzman who awarded me with the #8 uniform because that was the number worn by then Mets manager Yogi Berra. I was not a player but spent the entire season as a quasi-assistant coach who never missed a practice or a game. It culminated with the Golden Eagles winning the Ocean County Tournament by beating Toms River North a game in which I was benched…but that’s another story.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Education
Wilmington, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
Wilmington, DE
Education
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Penn
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball History#Perfect Game#Highschoolsports#Charter School
The Herald-Times

Bloomington North standout named to boys Indiana Junior All-Star team

Bloomington North's JaQualon Roberts had long hoped to follow in the footsteps of former Cougar standout Musa Jallow when it came to being named a Indiana Junior boys' all-star. Wednesday, it was revealed Roberts was one of six players named to the Red Group that will join the Core Group for a game against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on Monday, June 6, at Bedford North Lawrence. ...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
94.3 The Point

Shore Conference Boys Lacrosse Scoreboard for Tuesday, April 5

Senior midfielder Luke Rohrmann scored five goals with one assist and junior goalie Lucas Campos made four saves as the Eagles (3-0, 2-0) erased an early three-goal deficit to pick up a divisional victory over the Braves (1-2, 1-2) in a top-10 matchup. Manalapan jumped out to a 3-0 lead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
87K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy