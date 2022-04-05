Riley Kimble’s Pledge of Allegiance

There is no doubt that East Texans are proud of our country and our U.S. Military. We love living in the United States and enjoy the freedoms thanks to the brave men and women who have fought and continue to fight for us. Which is why we like to do the Troop Salute each morning, it's where Tara and I stop the show for just a quick minute to say thank you to military service member both past and present. But we want you to join in on this very special part of our show on 101.5 KNUE at 6:00 am each weekday.

TYLER, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO