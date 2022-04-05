‘Hypnospace Outlaw’ is getting a “spiritual sequel” and spin-off shooter

The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting a spiritual successor to a PS2 classic this summer. More so than potentially any other PlayStation console, the PS2 had a wide range of cult classics that weren't lauded by critics but still managed to garner popularity. One of these games was FlatOut (a multi-platform game but played by most on the PS2), which isn't coming to the Nintendo Switch, but Wreckfest, a spiritual successor is. According to publisher THQ Nordic and developer Bugbear Entertainment, the game -- which is also said to be inspired by Destruction Derby and Street Rod -- is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on June 21, priced at $39.99, which is $10 more than it costs on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but the same price as the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.
