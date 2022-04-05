SCRA accepts 2 Midlands companies, funds 2 more

The investment holding company Blackhawk Group BLR announced that it has entered into an all-stock purchase agreement with Blum Distributors Ltd. Blum is a mycology supplier with in-house product cultivation, distribution and sales center. The company recently signed a contract with Applied Myco to provide a white label solution. The contract guarantees a minimum order of 500 bags per month during its Phase 1 trial and is expected to increase to up to 2,000 bags per month in Phase 2 and 3 over the next 12 months. Another contract signed by Blum is expected to bring around $1,000,000 per month in gross revenue for the company, given that the maximum contract deliveries are reached.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO