SCRA accepts 2 Midlands companies, funds 2 more

By Melinda Waldrop mwaldrop@scbiznews.com Print Story
 1 day ago

A Columbia-based software provider and a Chapin-based medical equipment management system have been accepted as new South Carolina Research Authority member companies. Avolanta Inc. helps insurance companies increase revenue by connecting agents,...

