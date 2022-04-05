ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

City of Mountlake Terrace hosting volunteer spring cleanup event April 23

mltnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Arbor Day and Earth Day, the City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting a volunteer spring cleanup event on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Civic Campus...

mltnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Keep Knoxville Beautiful hosting annual South Knoxville Cleanup event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Keep Knoxville Beautiful is a non-profit that strives to keep Knoxville clean and beautiful. KBB will be hosting their sixth annual South Knoxville Community Cleanup on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The south Knoxville Community cleanup is the non-profit’s largest...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVM

Phenix City Police Dept. hosts hiring event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Dept. is looking for candidates that want to help make a difference in the city. City workers told News Leader 9 the job isn’t for anyone looking to just earn a paycheck. Staff want to make sure people applying at this...
PHENIX CITY, AL
News 12

Save the Date: Volunteers needed for Jersey Shore cleanup

The group Clean Ocean Action is looking for volunteers to help clean up the Jersey Shore in April. Items found along the beaches will help Clean Ocean Action understand trends so the organization will know what policies to advocate for in an effort to reduce the debris. Alison Jones from...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Government
FOX Carolina

Volunteers needed for Reedy River cleanup

March 25 is National Medal of Honor Day. Here is a look at the service members who have received the Medal of Honor accredited to South Carolina. Summer camps available at the Children's Museum of the Upstate. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Summer camps available at the Children's Museum of...
ADVOCACY
Paso Robles Daily News

MCV Wines hosting spring events

– The public is invited to celebrate the light and energy of spring this year at MCV Wines in the Tin City Annex of Paso Robles. During their Spring Winemaker’s Dinner on April 2 at 6 p.m., guests will sample six of the winery’s new spring wine releases, each paired with a culinary creation by Chef Mike Zimmerle of Knife+Fork.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Earth Day#Arbor Day#Facilities
KBTX.com

KinderHill Brew Lab hosts Spring Fling event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - To kick off the spring season KinderHill Brew Lab hosted a “Spring Fling” that included fun for the whole family. The event featured some local vendors, a bounce house, face paintings, a cakewalk and some specialty beers made by KBTX’s Pinpoint Weather Team.
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WCAX

Sugarbush to host annual Spring Fling event

Police say they have found the driver in a hit-and-run in Barre Town that killed a pedestrian. As NY preps pot market, sales grow on Native American land. As New York inches toward launching a retail marijuana market, sales are flourishing on some Native American territory in the state. Green...
BARRE, VT
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla plans annual spring cleanup event

Residents will be able to dispose of unwanted items, scrap metal and more during the two-day cleanup. The City of Molalla will be hosting its annual spring cleanup event April 29 and 30. Molalla residents can bring bagged garbage, small household items, mattresses and more to Bohlander Field at Shirley Street for disposal. Jason Webber's Countryside Collection will also be onsite to collect tires, scrap metal, car batteries and household appliances. Tires cost $5-$20 for disposal, depending on size and if the rim is included. In previous years, the event has proven to be a success, with over...
MOLALLA, OR
Record-Courier

Spring cleanup is April 30 in Ravenna Township

Ravenna Township will host its annual spring cleanup drop off from 8 a.m. to noon on April 30 The drop-off location will be behind the Township Garage, 6115 Spring St. People are encouraged to bring as many items as they would like to the multiple dumpsters. The township recommends everyone enter off Short Street and exit onto Spring Street for an easier traffic flow.
RAVENNA, OH
Little Apple Post

Prepare for spring cleanup

Spring Cleanup is just around the corner in Manhattan. This is the annual effort by the City of Manhattan and local refuse contractors to allow residents to clean up their properties with free haul away for most yard waste items. Full details here: https://www.cityofmhk.com/1175/Spring-Cleanup. City officials noted that crews will...
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Fidelity Bank hosting drive-thru shredding event on April 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fidelity Bank is hosting a free community shredding event on April 2, where people can securely suppose of documents and materials containing personal information. The event is happening from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Fidelity Bank on the northeast corner of English and Market in downtown Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
Shropshire Star

Date set for flags to fly at Arbor Day celebration

A community is to celebrate the ancient custom of Arbor Day next month. Aston-on-Clun villagers will put up the flags on the Arbor Tree on Sunday, May 29. The village is one of few left in the UK to celebrate the tradition. Paul Sweetland, who is helping organise the event,...
First Coast News

Jacksonville nonprofit hosting free summer skate camp

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A newly founded nonprofit, Lady Skate Day, is working to bring the community together, one kickflip at a time. “We are a nonprofit that aims to create a safe community and environment for all ages, races and genders to come together around skateboarding and roller skating,” Founder Murphy Williams said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy