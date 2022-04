In his book The Reckoning, author David Halberstam wrote about the post-Korean-war stagnation of the U.S. auto industry and the rise to world prominence of the Japanese carmakers. As part of his in-depth look. Halberstam examined two industrial giants: Ford and Nissan. In the case studies. Nissan was a model of everything that was right with Japan's auto industry: It was astute at marketing its wares in export markets, blessed with excellent quality control and worker/management harmony and adept at plowing a large percentage of profits into research and development for future models. Conversely, Ford was the archetypal blundering U.S. automaker: It was lagging in engineering leadership, harnessed with a poor-quality image, often tardy or off-target in addressing new-market segments and plagued with old manufacturing facilities and a dissatisfied work force.

