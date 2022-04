FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fans have something to cling to this offseason as they await another season of Razorback men's basketball. In the "way-too-early" top 25 rankings released after the national championship game, both ESPN and Sports Illustrated ranked Arkansas basketball No. 1 in the country. Other rankings aren't quite as high on the Razorbacks, but Arkansas does appear in multiple top 10s. CBS and Sporting News have the Razorbacks at No. 6, and USA Today placed them at No. 7. ...

