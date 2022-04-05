ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh Celebrates Spring with TangerStyle 2022, Now Through April 24

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J23dt_0ezwwHZ500
Tanger

Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh invites customers to discover the best spring has to offer with outdoor shopping and in-style savings directly from the brands they love. For the 2022 TangerStyle program, Tanger has collaborated with its iconic and emerging brand partners to curate trends for every age, figure, occasion and budget – all at unmatched value. New this year, TangerClub members will have exclusive access to deeper discounts, with added layers of savings now through April 24 as part of TangerStyle. Throughout the program, Tanger invites the community to discover daily arrivals of seasonal favorites and the latest trending styles.

“The start of a new season is one of our favorite times of year at Tanger – we love helping shoppers discover the latest looks at the best value,” said Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh Marketing Director Megan Hindes. “TangerStyle Spring is even bigger and better this year, with new perks for our TangerClub members that give them access to savings they can’t find anywhere else.”

The season’s most coveted sale introduces a new member-centric experience with two levels of savings for Tanger Insiders and TangerClub members. Tanger Insider, available to all shoppers at no cost, provides 15% off a single item or an entire purchase at participating brands.

TangerClub members can now access unmatched savings – 25% off a single item or 20% off an entire purchase at participating stores. Featured brands participating in this year’s program include Michael Kors, Under Armour, Columbia and Vera Bradley – with even more brands participating in the 2022 program than in previous years. A premium, member-only experience, TangerClub provides exclusive perks like immediate discounts, rewards for every dollar spent, priority parking, birthday gifts and access to special events. Membership is available through a simple, two-click enrollment at a cost of $10 at TangerOutlets.com/TangerClub.

Tanger Fashion Director Ray Oliveira shares his style tips and trends for the season at TangerLife.com.

“The new season is filled with feel-good fashions starring relaxed denim, hues of blue, utility neutrals and bold brights,” says Oliveira. Whether you’re looking for a few new accessories or a complete closet overall, your local Tanger center offers the best brands on sale with the value we all love.”

To learn more about Tanger offerings and to access the best deals of the season, visit tangeroutlets.com/TangerStyle and connect with Tanger Outlets on Facebook and Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Grove City Outlets announces additional shops opening this Spring

Grove City Premium Outlets will soon have more stores for shoppers to explore. The popular open-air outlet mall announced four additional retailers opening soon. Rue 21, a trendy clothing store. Rita's Italian Ice Truck. 3 2 GO Self Pay Market, a self-pay convince store where you can buy snacks, beverages,...
GROVE CITY, OH
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
FESTIVAL
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Lancaster Announces Spring Extravaganza Sale and Family Photos

Tanger Outlets Lancaster welcomes shoppers to kick-off the season with Spring Family Photos and a Spring Extravaganza Sale. The Spring Family Photos are presented by River Street Sweet Savannah’s Candy Kitchen. Photos will be taken by Laura Fisher Photography and located at Shopper Services in suite 312. For a $25 sitting fee, each family will receive 10-15 minutes in the photo studio with photo packages starting at $25. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will also be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. Families who check-in will receive a swag bag and plush bunny.
LANCASTER, PA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Columbus Announces Applications Open for 2022 TangerKIDS Grant

Tanger Outlets Columbus continues its commitment to investing in the local community with the launch of the 2022 TangerKIDS Grants Program. Applications are now open for this year’s grants, with program updates that further incorporate the company’s Mission, Vision and Values. Tanger Outlets invites teachers and other education leaders to identify and apply for grants meeting their school’s specific needs as they work to create a more productive and inclusive learning environment.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Laredo Morning Times

The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to celebrate 5th anniversary

The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo announced the details of its fifth anniversary celebration of opening in downtown Laredo on March 17, 2017. Plans to commemorate this significant milestone will include a slew of month-long activities and events. The celebration kicks off Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.,...
LAREDO, TX
KTSM

Outlet Shoppes host “First Day of Spring Celebration”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Spring season officially begins on Sunday, March 20, and The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is excited to announce a variety of activities from March through April in honor of warmer days and more daytime fun ahead. It’s time to get back out and enjoy the beautiful weather with […]
EL PASO, TX
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Deer Park Announces Spring Family Photos and Easter Bunny Moments, Beginning March 18

Tanger Outlets Deer Park welcomes shoppers to kick-off the season with Spring Family Photos and Easter Bunny Moments, sponsored by Selfie Clubhouse. Shoppers can take a picture with the Easter Bunny or upgrade their photo album with new family pictures. Guests will have the option of various backdrops and props with packages starting at $39.95. The event will be held in Suite 1118 across from Yankee Candle.
DEER PARK, NY
News4Jax.com

Traveling by car this spring break? This is what it could cost.

It’s no secret: Traveling by vehicle has gotten pretty pricy recently. Having said that, the spring break and summer seasons could be interesting, if you’re planning to drive to another city or state. We can all complain about the prices (and we do, believe us) or we can...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets San Marcos Debuts New Local Shops and Services

Tanger Outlets San Marcos welcomes a mix of new retail offerings for shoppers to discover. Family-owned cosmetics company Lather is now open along with upscale barber shop destination Razors & Mirrors. These new offerings complement other shopper favorites at the open-air outlet destination, including H&M, Mitchell Gold & Bob Williams, Talbots and more.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Channel 6000

Sponsored Content: Tips For A More Comfortable Spring

April Is “Foot Health Awareness Month” so visit your nearest Good Feet store location to help put your best foot forward with the best arch supports uniquely designed for your fee. For more information visit: Personally Fit Arch Support Inserts | The Good Feet Store. * This segment...
LIFESTYLE
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Atlanta News

The Battery Atlanta Steps into Spring This April

Atlanta’s ultimate open-air destination for spring, The Battery Atlanta, has planned a packed entertainment lineup this April, featuring events and activities for visitors of all ages to enjoy. From relaxing yoga and cornhole competitions, to girls’ nights out and patio dining, to music bingo and live music – and, of course, baseball –The Battery Atlanta is the place to be to soak up the best spring has to offer!
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tangerstyle#Tangerclub#Tanger Insiders
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh to Expand Retail Offerings with Addition of Pet Works

PITTSBURGH (March 30, 2022) – Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh continues to expand its retail roster with plans to welcome Pet Works. Complementing the open-air shopping destination’s pet-friendly environment, Pet Works is set to open in late May and will feature a large assortment of pet provisions, including natural foods and treats; dog, cat and bird toys; crates; fish tanks and more. In addition to retail, the store will offer self-bathing stations as well as a multitude of grooming products, supplies and services. The brand joins other popular retailers at the Pittsburgh outlet destination, including Nike, Vera Bradley, Columbia and more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAP

Inaugural Spring Celebration and Egg Hunt scheduled for April 12

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The inaugural Spring Celebration and Egg Hunt is scheduled for April 12 with festivities starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is being planned by Parkersburg South High School’s Student council members and Kiki Angelos who met this morning to discuss plans for the event. The...
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Cape Gazette

Ulta Beauty coming to Tanger Outlets Seaside

Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, will open at Tanger Seaside later this year. Construction of the store is currently underway. According to a press release from Tanger Outlets earlier this year, the beauty retailer is expected to open the doors to its 10,000-square-foot store by the end of 2022.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Time Out Global

Time for a Spring Fling: A free family-friendly drag brunch is coming to Time Out Market Montréal

Following the smashing success of their Halloween show in 2021, Drag Brunch MTL is bringing a fresh new show at Time Out Market Montréal on April 10. Now that the market has added on a whole new brunch offering with dishes from every eatery—yes, even the new BBQ, Lebanese, and fine dining options that have recently arrived—we thought it was time for a spring fling!
FOOD & DRINKS
First Coast News

Jacksonville nonprofit hosting free summer skate camp

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A newly founded nonprofit, Lady Skate Day, is working to bring the community together, one kickflip at a time. “We are a nonprofit that aims to create a safe community and environment for all ages, races and genders to come together around skateboarding and roller skating,” Founder Murphy Williams said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
617
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy