Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust

Effective: 2022-03-26 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Boulder AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 600 PM SATURDAY UNTIL 900 AM SUNDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...southern Boulder County. Locations include, but are not limited to the Table Mesa, Martin Acres, and Frasier Meadows communities of south Boulder. WHEN...600 PM Saturday March 26 to 900 AM Sunday March 27 IMPACTS...Periods of moderate to heavy smoke will be possible through early Sunday morning for locations below the NCAR wildfire in southern parts of the Boulder metro area. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO