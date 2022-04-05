Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust

Effective: 2022-03-17 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Scurry The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Dust Advisory for Glasscock County in western Texas Northern Ector County in western Texas Andrews County in western Texas Scurry County in western Texas Mitchell County in western Texas Midland County in western Texas Gaines County in western Texas Borden County in western Texas Howard County in western Texas Martin County in western Texas Dawson County in western Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 621 PM CDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Grassland to 7 miles southwest of Ackerly to 9 miles east of Eunice, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than three miles visibility with localized visibility below one mile and strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Satellite. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 107 and 228. Locations impacted include Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, Snyder, Andrews, Lamesa, Seminole, Colorado City, Seagraves, Ackerly, Greenwood, Gail, Garden City, Stanton, Coahoma, Loraine, Goldsmith, Forsan, Sand Springs and Lomax. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
