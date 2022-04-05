ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust

By Name
i-70scout.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIssued for the eastern Colorado plains and the San Luis Valley Issued at 8:00 AM MDT, Tuesday April 5th, 2022. Issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Affected Area: Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick, Phillips, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Pueblo, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Bent, Prowers,...

i-70scout.com

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Boulder by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Boulder AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 600 PM SATURDAY UNTIL 900 AM SUNDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...southern Boulder County. Locations include, but are not limited to the Table Mesa, Martin Acres, and Frasier Meadows communities of south Boulder. WHEN...600 PM Saturday March 26 to 900 AM Sunday March 27 IMPACTS...Periods of moderate to heavy smoke will be possible through early Sunday morning for locations below the NCAR wildfire in southern parts of the Boulder metro area. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Fox News

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Limon, CO
City
Cheyenne Wells, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Wray, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Eads, CO
City
Elbert, CO
City
Las Animas, CO
City
Arapahoe, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Del Norte, CO
City
Ordway, CO
City
Akron, CO
State
Washington State
City
Burlington, CO
City
Holyoke, CO
City
Yuma, CO
City
Kiowa, CO
Local
Colorado Health
City
Sedgwick, CO
City
Alamosa, CO
City
Conejos, CO
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prowers#Ordway Eads
K2 Radio

Farmers’ Almanac: Late April Storm Could Spawn a Few Tornadoes

Some April storms might give rise to tornadic activity over the Rockies and Plains, according to the Farmers' Almanac. "A major storm is anticipated for the final week of April," the Farmers' Almanac said. "It will be a veritable 'meteorological swizzle stick,' stirring up everything from snow, wind, rain, and...
WYOMING STATE
AccuWeather

Lightning sparks fires, strong winds topple trucks in Texas

Intense storms blitzed across northern Texas Monday night, pelting the area with large hail, flooding rain and likely tornadoes. Over 30,000 electric customers were without power early Tuesday morning in the wake of the storms, according to PowerOutage.US. The number of outages has gradually been falling as crews work to turn on the lights for residents and businesses across the region affected by the severe weather.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters on alert for major severe weather outbreak

A colossal storm is brewing for the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm system, which is expected to be as expansive as it is dynamic, is forecast to unfold as winter transitions into spring and will cover nearly the entire country with a variety of hazardous impacts including a widespread tornado risk, blizzard conditions and serious flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
MEDFORD, OR
WOWT

Kansas fires could affect Omaha air quality, health department warns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department on Friday warned that agricultural fires in Kansas and Oklahoma could affect the local air quality in coming days. The effect of the fires on air quality in the Omaha-metro area will depend on how much material is burned as well as wind direction and rain chances, according to Russ Hadan, supervisor of Douglas County Health Department’s air quality program.
OMAHA, NE
AccuWeather

Howling winds keep fire risk high across Rockies, Plains

Potentially dangerous and damaging winds will continue to howl across much of the Central states through Thursday. Not only will the powerful gusts threaten to knock over vehicles, trigger power outages and cause significant property damage, but the effect of the winds will also exacerbate ongoing drought and elevate the risk of wildfires, AccuWeather forecasters say.
COLORADO STATE
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Crane, Pecos, Reagan, Reeves, Terrell, Upton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Reagan; Reeves; Terrell; Upton The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Dust Advisory for Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Southeastern Reeves County in southwestern Texas Southern Reagan County in western Texas Southeastern Crane County in western Texas Northeastern Terrell County in southwestern Texas Southern Upton County in western Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 448 PM CDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Fort Stockton to near Sheffield to 15 miles northeast of Ozona, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Satellite. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 221 and 327. Locations impacted include Fort Stockton, Big Lake, McCamey, Rankin, Sheffield, Reagan County Airport, Iraan, Fort Stockton-Pecos County Airport, Upton County Airport, Bakersfield, Girvin, Firestone Test Track, Iraan Municipal Airport and Best. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
CRANE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Scurry The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Dust Advisory for Glasscock County in western Texas Northern Ector County in western Texas Andrews County in western Texas Scurry County in western Texas Mitchell County in western Texas Midland County in western Texas Gaines County in western Texas Borden County in western Texas Howard County in western Texas Martin County in western Texas Dawson County in western Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 621 PM CDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Grassland to 7 miles southwest of Ackerly to 9 miles east of Eunice, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than three miles visibility with localized visibility below one mile and strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Satellite. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 107 and 228. Locations impacted include Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, Snyder, Andrews, Lamesa, Seminole, Colorado City, Seagraves, Ackerly, Greenwood, Gail, Garden City, Stanton, Coahoma, Loraine, Goldsmith, Forsan, Sand Springs and Lomax. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy