Michigan State

GOP Rep. Upton, who voted to impeach Trump, won't run again

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (AP) — Longtime Michigan Republican Rep. Fred Upton, who voted to impeach President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and faced a primary after redistricting, announced Tuesday he will not run for a 19th term in Congress. Upton, 68, is the fourth of 10...

