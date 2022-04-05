ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix actually made a Short-Ass Movies category after Saturday Night Live sketch

By Nick Romano
EW.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe powers that be at Netflix saw a recent Saturday Night Live sketch and thought to themselves, "Good idea." The streaming giant created a new category for subscribers titled "Short-Ass Movies" after getting the idea from an SNL sketch that aired this past weekend during Jerrod Carmichael's episode. The...

