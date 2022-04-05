Bond reduced to $500,000 for Cleveland man accused of robbing Starbucks before shooting at North Olmsted police officers, records say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County judge has reduced bond to $500,000 for a Cleveland man accused of robbing a Starbucks and shooting at two North Olmsted police officers. Dominique Hullum, 30, was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated robbery, attempted murder, felonious assault, weapons charges, failure to comply, tampering with...www.cleveland.com
