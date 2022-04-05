Bond reduced to $500,000 for Cleveland man accused of robbing Starbucks before shooting at North Olmsted police officers, records say

Two people were mugged and beaten by four assailants Saturday night at a Mobil Gas Station on the East Side, Madison police said. The man and woman were attacked about 10 p.m. at the gas station at 3019 E. Washington Ave., Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement. Upon arriving at the gas station, the man and woman ran into two acquaintances who were acting strange and seemed like they were stalling, Hannah said.

