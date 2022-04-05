ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Olmsted, OH

Bond reduced to $500,000 for Cleveland man accused of robbing Starbucks before shooting at North Olmsted police officers, records say

By Kaylee Remington, cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County judge has reduced bond to $500,000 for a Cleveland man accused of robbing a Starbucks and shooting at two North Olmsted police officers. Dominique Hullum, 30, was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated robbery, attempted murder, felonious assault, weapons charges, failure to comply, tampering with...

the land 216
1d ago

Good idea! A repeat offender who tried shooting 2 police officers damaged public and private property and held up a store with a loaded weapon. Why wouldn't you reduce his bond? He has no reason to run. Or commit more crime while he is out on bail.

Josh
1d ago

The old “ I’m crazy” routine. Unreal. Lower the bond???? It’s clear he shot at officers. That is why Cleveland already has 36 homicides for 2022. These Judges and Prosecutors don’t care

