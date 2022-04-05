Firefighters battling Sevier County wildfire on March 30

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — We’ve been seeing some incredible photos and videos from first responders and those who have seen the fire across Sevier county. One photographer was in the middle of the evacuation zone on day one. Before Joshua McGrath and his family were evacuated, they could see homes catching on fire on the mountain […]
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A cat found amid wildfire rubble in Sevier County has been reunited with its family. The City of Pigeon Forge Fire Department said members of the Sevier County Volunteer Rescue Squad found the gray striped cat. It seemed ok aside from some singed whiskers over the weekend.
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — Fire crews from the city of Dickson are one of about 400 different agencies that have traveled from across the state to try and save as many structures in the path of the Wears Valley wildfire. Emergency crews from Dickson worked to keep flames from...
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — On Friday, crews made major progress in containing two wildfires in Wears Valley and Seymour, scaling back some evacuations for the area north of the Hatcher Mountain fire and south of Dupont Springs. As of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the Wears Valley fire is 85%...
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a person on a lawnmower was hit by a vehicle on Monday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, it happened on Doak Hensley Road. A sheriff’s department lieutenant told News Channel 11 that one person was taken to a hospital, but was unsure of the extent of the […]
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Fire Department said it lost its only tanker truck while responding to the Wears Valley wildfire. In a post on social media, the department said around 11 a.m. on Wednesday it was "dispatched mutual aid" to the brush fire that would become the Hatcher Mountain Fire in Wears Valley. It responded with a Tanker and Wildland unit.
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Couples who wanted to say "I do" in Wears Valley are now scrambling for new ceremony spaces due to wildfire evacuations. In Sevier County, wedding businesses are working together to relocate those impending nuptials. There are dozens of wedding parties whose vows are in limbo...
SEYMOUR, Tenn. — Crews are on scene of a fire in Blount County. The fire is in Seymour near Millstone Gap Road. Crews have been there since midnight working to contain the fire. We will continue to provide more updates as more information is made available.
CTA leaders say the project could take up to two years to complete but aim to finish sooner. Pascagoula Police ‘clear scene’ after searching for alleged gunman at private school building. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Pascagoula Police have given the “all clear” to a scene near Leap...
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Patrick Vaughn wants to rebuild the Von Bryan Estate, a property his family has owned for three-and-a-half decades. He doesn't know whether that will be possible because everything is so expensive. "The way building materials have almost tripled in cost, it's going to be difficult,"...
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — A woman dreading the loss of her cabin to wildfires burning in Wears Valley felt a sudden wave Thursday when she was able to return and saw it was unharmed. Sadly, that relief has been replaced with more dread after hotspots appeared and forced another round of evacuations Thursday evening.
SANTA ROSA BEACH — A small storage shed and its contents were destroyed in a Sunday afternoon fire on Hewett Point Road near the end of West Hewett Drive in southern Walton County. The fire also slightly damaged a nearby home, according to a Sunday post on the Facebook page for the South Walton Fire District.
BOULDER, Colo. — (AP) — A wildfire south of Boulder that forced nearly 20,000 people to flee was listed at 35% contained by Sunday afternoon and most evacuations had been lifted, officials with Boulder Fire-Rescue said. The fire, which ignited Saturday, burned to within 1,000 yards (914 meters)...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was taken to a hospital after a crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County on Wednesday. The crash happened around 10 a.m. on I-81 north near mile marker 52. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, a Hyundai Veloster was attempting to turn left onto the […]
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Dolly Parton is offering her thanks and praise for the many people who are fighting fires and offering help to wildfire victims in Sevier County. “I’ve been keeping up with everything going on with the fires near my home area. It looks scary on TV, but I’m proud of how everyone in the area has pulled together like they always do," Dolly said. "I’m especially proud of the brave men and women who are working to contain the fire."
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — Jo Ann Vaughn remembers feeling amazed at how beautiful the Von Bryan Estate was when she first saw it in 1988. On Monday, she felt sad. “It’s hard to think of how it was… it was such a big presence,” she said. “Now, it’s nothing much. Just Rubble and ashes, lots of ashes.”
