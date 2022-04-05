Firefighters battling Sevier County wildfire on March 30

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Dolly Parton is offering her thanks and praise for the many people who are fighting fires and offering help to wildfire victims in Sevier County. “I’ve been keeping up with everything going on with the fires near my home area. It looks scary on TV, but I’m proud of how everyone in the area has pulled together like they always do," Dolly said. "I’m especially proud of the brave men and women who are working to contain the fire."

