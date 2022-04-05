ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Firefighters battling Sevier County wildfire on March 30

WBIR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video was taken on March 30....

www.wbir.com

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Wears Valley photographer documents Sevier County wildfires

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — We’ve been seeing some incredible photos and videos from first responders and those who have seen the fire across Sevier county.  One photographer was in the middle of the evacuation zone on day one.   Before Joshua McGrath and his family were evacuated, they could see homes catching on fire on the mountain […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Firefighters
WJHL

Person on lawnmower hit by vehicle in Greene County

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a person on a lawnmower was hit by a vehicle on Monday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, it happened on Doak Hensley Road. A sheriff’s department lieutenant told News Channel 11 that one person was taken to a hospital, but was unsure of the extent of the […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

'Trucks are replaceable, people are not' | Sevier Co. Fire Department loses only tanker fighting Wears Valley wildfire

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Fire Department said it lost its only tanker truck while responding to the Wears Valley wildfire. In a post on social media, the department said around 11 a.m. on Wednesday it was "dispatched mutual aid" to the brush fire that would become the Hatcher Mountain Fire in Wears Valley. It responded with a Tanker and Wildland unit.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
WBIR

Wildfires force out Wears Valley weddings

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Couples who wanted to say "I do" in Wears Valley are now scrambling for new ceremony spaces due to wildfire evacuations. In Sevier County, wedding businesses are working together to relocate those impending nuptials. There are dozens of wedding parties whose vows are in limbo...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Crews respond to fire near Seymour in Blount County

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — Crews are on scene of a fire in Blount County. The fire is in Seymour near Millstone Gap Road. Crews have been there since midnight working to contain the fire. We will continue to provide more updates as more information is made available.
SEYMOUR, TN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Firefighters increase containment on Colorado wildfire

BOULDER, Colo. — (AP) — A wildfire south of Boulder that forced nearly 20,000 people to flee was listed at 35% contained by Sunday afternoon and most evacuations had been lifted, officials with Boulder Fire-Rescue said. The fire, which ignited Saturday, burned to within 1,000 yards (914 meters)...
BOULDER, CO
WJHL

One injured in I-81 north crash in Washington County, TN

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was taken to a hospital after a crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County on Wednesday. The crash happened around 10 a.m. on I-81 north near mile marker 52. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, a Hyundai Veloster was attempting to turn left onto the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Dolly Parton offers gratitude for those helping with wildfires, asks for prayers for those affected

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Dolly Parton is offering her thanks and praise for the many people who are fighting fires and offering help to wildfire victims in Sevier County. “I’ve been keeping up with everything going on with the fires near my home area. It looks scary on TV, but I’m proud of how everyone in the area has pulled together like they always do," Dolly said. "I’m especially proud of the brave men and women who are working to contain the fire."
SEVIER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy