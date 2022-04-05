ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

1986 Ferrari 328 GTS Shakes Off Years Of Debris

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xV4ZH_0ezwtiAN00

This long forgotten Ferrari just got its first bath in god knows how long.

We've all seen what happens when you take a car that hasn't seen sunlight for a few decades and throw some hot water and soap at it. A simple wash can be the difference of a few thousand dollars for some sellers and, for us enthusiasts who just want to keep our cars looking good, Its value is limitless. This applies especially to vehicles that retain " classic " status or are particularly desirable within the community. It's hard to think of a car more highly sought after than a Ferrari, which is why this video was so interesting. This is one of the most drastic changes we've seen, as the sheer beauty of this car has still held true despite the thick coating of dirt and animal excrement.

After spraying the old beast down with some soap and water, the paint was shining slightly, but there was obviously a ton of work. Immediately, the team began testing shines and buffing methods to find the right one until something worked. Finally, it was time to start eating away at the decades of exterior aging, which eventually yielded a fantastic result. The Rosso Corsa paint somehow survived for the most part over the years, which indicates that the car wasn't driven often. Once the outside was finished up, the detailer set to work getting the interior cleaned and tidy, which you may think would be an easier task because of the closed doors.

You would be about half right in that assumption, as the interior was less terrifying but still quite dirty. A few hours of scrubbing every piece of leather and carpet cleaned the inside right up, making for a luxurious sports car interior. The scary part of this car is under the hood, which was seized shut by an unknown obstruction blocking the opening mechanism. Eventually, the engine was revealed, covered entirely in dust from decades of decay. When all was said and done, this car was able to show off its beauty just as it once did in 1986 when this Ferrari 328 GTS was made.

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

1984 Hurst/Olds Is A 5,000-HP Daily Driver

This car is the king of five second quarter-mile passes. Oldsmobile has a pretty impressive lineup of big V8 muscle cars with something to prove on the street and the drag strip. You may remember models such as the 442 and others like it who paved the way for American performance cars that we all know and love today. Production of these bad boys hit a stall after the oil crisis of 1973 but quickly picked back up in the mid-1980s. That's when cars like the Cutlass and Hurst/Olds began to take over the performance car market faster than most other vehicles. These cars were pretty crazy in their day, but we doubt you have ever seen one like this, from the car seat covers to the exhaust.
CARS
Motorious

85 Car Lot Is Full Of Abandoned Classics

This incredible automotive graveyard is home to an array of decaying classic cars and a bunch of interesting stories to tell. We've all heard stories of some of the craziest classic cars to ever be found within the confines of a barn, abandoned warehouse, or field before. Everything from classic Hemi 'Cudas to beaten-up old Chevys has been rediscovered and given new life by the brave enthusiasts willing to go where no one else will. However, it isn't every day that you see someone come across a mass of classic cars by buying the entire lot. Yet, that is precisely what this new owner did, and now he's got 85 different classic cars to choose from. While he may have bought the land for the farm, he got something so much more valuable.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Gaze In Horror At These 12 Valuable Barn Find Cars

Yes, not all were literally found in barns, but they’re all of barn-find condition. Automotive enthusiasts and even regular people are absolutely fascinated with barn find cars. It’s not too difficult to understand why since they’re similar to buried treasure. After all, if someone shoves an old car in a barn, garage, basement, or wherever else and piles junk all around it, once they die and the car is discovered it’s like digging up gold. That’s especially true of the 12 cars featured in the video below.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Interior#Sports Car#Ferrari 328#Gts#Vehicles#Rosso
Motorious

35 Luxury Cars Stashed On Pot Farm Found In $2.3 Million Car Theft Bust

Following a long investigation, the CHP found quite the haul of stolen luxury cars recently. A Facebook post on the California Highway Patrol page indicated that they Southern Division Special Service Vehicle Theft Unit recovered 35 stolen luxury vehicles last Thursday. The haul added up to around $2.3 million, and was a result of a two month long investigation by the special unit. These are a small fraction of the 168,323 (not updated for post-2020, so probably a ton more) stolen cars each and every year in the state, but maybe criminals will see it as a warning, probably not.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Stellantis’ Hurricane Twin-Turbo Inline-6 Engine Is A Ticking Time Bomb

If you’ve been loving the hard-hitting Hemi V8-powered Dodge muscle cars, better go scoop up whatever you can while they’re still around. That’s right, the very thing I predicted last year and was told was just some crazy conspiracy theory has just been revealed by Stellantis. The French-Italian-American automaker last week unveiled the Hurricane, a twin-turbo inline-six engine which “delivers V8 levels of power” – or so they tell you. However, the company doesn’t even have the decency to just come right out and say no more Hemis will be put in Dodges, even though we all know that’s what this means.
CARS
Motorious

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Is A Cruising Masterpiece

This could be a great cruiser, racer, or show car with just some maintenance work. Classic Chevrolet Tri-Five cars are some of America's most sought-after vehicles to ever hit the drag strip because of their reputation for high horsepower V8s, iconic styling, and luxurious interior design. These cars were the first of their kind to ever combine a low sticker price, luxury, and performance to allow the younger generation of the time to create one of Chevy's most popular classic cars. One of the most recognizable names within this lineup was the Bel Air, which added a unique quality to the vintage vehicular subgenre. Nowadays, there are a ton of enthusiasts looking for the opportunity to get their hands on one, which could be very good for a prepared buyer like yourself.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Model A Gets Its First Wash In 91 Years

Anyone familiar with classic cars knows the phrase “they don’t make them like they used to” is absolutely spot-on. That’s clearly illustrated by this Ford Model A which was abandoned in the woods for over 8 years, yet the owner was able to get it started in short order without much trouble. These things were built to be durable, reliable workhorses, not some iPhone on wheels which cracked apart because the temperature changed to quickly, needing thousands and thousands in repairs just to run again.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Motorious

The Fastest Demon Is A Mustang

Matthew Kesatie has created what some say is the fastest Demon-powered car in the world, only it’s a Ford Mustang, not a Dodge Challenger. We’re sure that’s enough to make the Mopar faithful very upset, and it probably ruffles the feathers of many of Blue Oval afficionado as well. However, we think Kesatie is probably more concerned with speed on the track and not keeping everything in the family, so likely he doesn’t care about all the hate.
CARS
Motorious

Watch The Phantom Cuda Get Restored

This is the project some thought would never be finished…. If you follow Graveyard Carz, you probably already know about the Phantom ‘Cuda, a 1971 440-6 car with a 4-speed and shaker hood which touched off the whole production. Only 108 of these Mopars were ever produced. It’s been a labor of love in the making for years, but what’s debatably one of the most famous ’71 Plymouth ‘Cudas in the world has finally been restored to its former glory.
CARS
Motorious

Toyota Commercial Is Everything Wrong With Automakers

Last week, Toyota USA dropped an awesome new commercial called The Focus Group. The ad is supposed to get you excited for the 2022 Toyota GR86, what you might have known before as simply the Toyota 86 or the Scion FR-S. However, the commercial exposes one of the many things wrong with modern automakers, whether that was part of the point or not. It’s actually rather genius and something I watched multiple times while sending to other people so they could enjoy a good laugh.
ECONOMY
Motorious

GM Hikes The Price Of The C8 Corvette

Several automotive outlets have been able to confirm with General Motors that rumors of a price hike for 2023 C8 Corvettes is actually happening. Reportedly, it will now set you back $63,195 MSRP for the 1LT Coupe, marking a price increase of $1,050 versus the 2022 model year. Depending on how much of a penny pincher you are, this might be no big deal or it will have you seeing red. Considering how inflation is going these days, we might see more price hikes in the future.
BUSINESS
Motorious

Trans Am 'Yard Find' Seeks Redemption

Like a true phoenix rising from the ashes, this Trans Am gets its redemption!. Lance, from Turnin Rust, has a friend who has been driving Trans Ams around since he was younger, and now Lance is going to take a look. He’s heading out to check out some of the cars he still has, to see what he has, what condition they’re in, and if they could possibly bring some home with them.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Road Runner Goes From Wrecked To Restored

This Road Runner is finally ready to be restored by a dedicated enthusiast. Mopar is an incredibly iconic lineup of American muscle cars with big V8 engines and dedicated design work from brands like Chrysler, Dodge, and Plymouth. The latter manufacturer has been particularly prolific in the classic automotive community for the creation of the Roadrunner. This insane car was the first of its kind to ever show the American public exactly what you could do with a stiff Mopar chassis and enough horsepower to beat anything on the street. Unfortunately, while they were prevalent in their day, they can be pretty hard to find nowadays, which makes this story so sad.
CARS
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious As The Pollenapocalypse Arrives

Spring has sprung, and it's time to get your ride for nicer weather!. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as spring rolls on.
BUYING CARS
CNET

Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe Is a 996 With GT3 Guts

Porsche this week unveiled the 911 Classic Club Coupe, a one-of-one concept built for the Porsche Club of America, the automaker's oldest and largest fan club. The donor car was assembled in 1998 and was discovered languishing in a dealership lot in Virginia. The car was flown back to Germany,...
CARS
Motorious

Big Block Bully Camaro Restomod Is A Burnout Machine

The Chevrolet Camaro is arguably one of America’s most popular and iconic classic pony cars for its ability to combine a sleek and lightweight frame with a massive V8 engine. Typically under the hood of these cars you’ll find anything from a 350 ci V8 to even a 427 ci big block beast. As massive as that may seem to us modern car enthusiasts, those big displacement V8s are certainly not the only motors to find their way into a classic Camaro’s engine bay. Cars like this one show off the car’s ability to handle a ton of power from an engine that is bigger than anything it was meant to have. The best part of the whole thing is that it's a true Z28 with a Chevy powerhouse built for racing.
CARS
Motorious

1965 Buick Lesabre Sports Potent V8 And Classic Luxury Car Style

This is a spacious and powerful performance luxury vehicle. Buick was one of America's best luxury car manufacturers in its heyday because of its incredible interior design, exterior styling, and massive V8 engines. These things were beautiful, but they were also pretty fast for their time, and we still think about them a lot to this day. You can find some Buicks with some crazy high-value features, such as the GNX and Regal. However, one car's name has been largely left out of the classic car discussion because of its subtle design and shadow-like elusiveness. This vehicle is the Buick Lesabre, a luxury vehicle on par with the Monte Carlo and Impala. Now you may have the opportunity to get your very own 1965 Buick Lesabre with plenty of performance and style to satisfy.
CARLISLE, PA
Motorious

1964 Pontiac Catalina Turns Up In Abandoned Forest Grave

After decades of sitting under roots and vines this car is ready to make another appearance on the road. Classic Pontiac luxury cars are some of the world's most astonishing vehicles as they were, in their time, considered to be an excellent bridge between the Chevrolet and Oakland brands. They had just enough luxury to compete with the bustling luxury market in America with a price tag that almost anyone could afford. These days the cars are scarce, to say the least, as they have become far less popular than the ever-so-iconic Camaro, Firebird, or Buick models. So most of these vehicles were left to rot away in rusty graves of scrap metal and spent tires. This makes the process of acquiring one of these old classics a tumultuous one indeed. However, if you're willing to fix and restore the cars, you will find thousands of them in various fields, barns, and forgotten warehouses.
CARS
Motorious

Would You Race A Ford Explorer Police Car?

This fun-loving Sheriff is ready to take on everyone at the drag strip. The cops are something that we all watch out for as automotive enthusiasts, as many of the harmless and innocent mods that we do to our cars can end us up in jail. Whether our cars are "too loud," flamboyant, or fast, it can be said that the politicians like to make new laws restricting our community for literally no reason backed up by evidence. Notice how we said politicians; that's because, just like you and me, most cops are normal working people with just as much interest in high-performance cars as us. This particular guy is rolling around in what appears to be his genuine Sheriff Ford Explorer cop car.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy