BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Patrice D. Ukeju, 58 of Bastrop suffered a brutal arrest on Thursday, March 10, 2022 by the Bastrop Police Department. A video was posted to Facebook of Ukeju being dragged down the street by a Bastrop Police officer. In the video, Ukeju can be seen being dragged by her arms by the officer towards a patrol unit. While being dragged, her pants and undergarments appear to be scrunched down to her ankles.

BASTROP, LA ・ 23 DAYS AGO