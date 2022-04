Gelmir Hero's Grave can be one of the most frustrating and mystifying dungeons in Elden Ring. Full of Chariots that will kill players in a single hit, ushering them toward lava pits that aren't much better, this dungeon has led to plenty of despairing messages, and even more bloodstains. If you're stuck at the start and wondering how to avoid the chariots, or if you've made it to what seems like the end of the dungeon without reaching a boss, this guide is here to help.

