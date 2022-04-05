ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Neurexin controls cerebellar granule cells, offering insight into autism, schizophrenia mechanisms

By Shinshu University
MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNeurexin, associated with neurodevelopmental disorders, is an essential molecule for the survival of nerve cells called cerebellar granule cells in the cerebellum. A new study revealed that neurexin regulates the survival of cerebellar granule cells independently of synapses, which connect nerve cells. Neurexin organizes the autocrine secretary machinery of neurotrophin essential...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

How to prevent recurrent stroke when the cause is unknown

Nearly one-third of patients with a stroke of unknown cause have a heart rhythm disorder that can be treated to prevent another stroke. That's the finding of the NOR-FIB study presented at EHRA 2022, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). In the study, stroke patients had...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cell Reports#Granule#Schizophrenia#Cerebellar Granule Cell#Neurotrophin#Shinshu University#Neuroligin
studyfinds.org

How does sugar trigger inflammation? Scientists discover answers that may prevent autoimmune diseases

WÜRZBURG, Germany — Too much sugar can lead to inflammation and even trigger the onset of autoimmune diseases. While that may be common knowledge to many scientists, a new study is revealing brand new details about how this process works. The findings may lead to the creation of treatments which prevent conditions such as Crohn’s disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease subtypes exhibit distinctive cardiovascular risk profiles

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a disease affecting approximately one-quarter of the world's adult population, reflects dysfunctional hepatic lipid metabolism. A better understanding of NAFLD heterogeneity and its biology will facilitate the development of personalized treatments. An international team of researchers, led by José M Mato at CIC bioGUNE-BRTA, has...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Mineral supplement could stop fatty liver disease progression

Results from a preclinical study add new evidence that a multi-mineral dietary supplement known as Aquamin could be a simple and effective way to reduce the long-term health consequences of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Aquamin, which is derived from calcified red marine algae, is rich in calcium, magnesium and 72 other minerals and trace elements.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Complex relationships between bacteria and markers of lower airway infection and inflammation in cystic fibrosis

The lower airways of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) have unique biochemical features that correlate with the complex communities of lung bacteria typical of this disease, according to a multicenter study led by researchers from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. These findings offer insights into the underlying biological mechanisms driving infection and inflammation in the CF lungs, and may help develop novel targeted therapies and more precise diagnostics to improve the care of children with CF. Results were published in the journal Frontiers of Cellular and Infection Microbiology.
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

Skin biopsy can help identify patients with Parkinson's disease

The diagnosis of Parkinson's disease (PD) is currently based on consensus clinical criteria. A novel study reported in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease has found that the presence of neuronal deposits of the biomarker phosphorylated alpha-synuclein (p-syn) in the brain and the skin of patients with PD distinguishes them from individuals with symptoms of Parkinsonism due to the accumulation of another protein, tau. This development may help the early identification and differential diagnosis of PD among the various Parkinsonism subtypes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Where you live affects your dementia risk

Socioeconomic status is a key indicator of health outcomes, including access to, and quality of health care. In 4,656 adults across metro, regional and rural Australia, new research from the Healthy Brain Project showed those living in more disadvantaged areas have poorer memory and a greater risk of developing dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New strategy reduces brain damage in Alzheimer's and related disorders in mice

Alzheimer's disease is the most common and best known of the tauopathies, a set of neurodegenerative brain diseases caused by toxic tangles of the protein tau. A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has shown that targeting astrocytes—an inflammatory cell in the brain—reduces tau-related brain damage and inflammation in mice.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Why Is Schizophrenia Called "Split Mind"?

The name schizophrenia comes from two Greek terms: schizo (split) and phrene (mind). The disease is characterized by mental confusion and fragmented thinking. When the Swiss psychiatrist Eugen Bleuler coined this term, he probably meant “the split in the patient’s perception of reality.”. In most healthy individuals, the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Is Parkinson's an autoimmune disease? Study explores role of T cells

Researchers have found a distinct genetic signature in the immune cells of people with Parkinson’s disease. The genes in question are associated with oxidative stress, inflammation, and other immune-related changes. The discovery could lead to new treatments and ways to diagnose Parkinson’s at an early stage before motor symptoms...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
Psych Centra

Can Natural Remedies Help with Schizophrenia Symptoms?

From fish oil to keto, here are nine research-backed natural remedies for schizophrenia that you can discuss with your treatment team. Schizophrenia is a complex psychiatric disorder that affects how a person thinks, acts, and perceives the world. The mainstay treatment for schizophrenia continues to be antipsychotic medications, which attempt...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Now fully complete, human genome reveals new secrets

When scientists announced the complete sequence of the human genome in 2003, they were fudging a bit. In fact, nearly 20 years later, about 8% of the genome has never been fully sequenced, largely because it consists of highly repetitive chunks of DNA that are hard to align with the rest.
SCIENCE
verywellmind.com

What Is High-Functioning Schizophrenia?

Schizophrenia is a psychiatric disorder that changes how the brain works. It is usually a chronic and lifelong issue that includes symptoms such as hallucinations, delusions and a lack of ability to express emotions, also known as a blunted affect. While schizophrenia significantly negatively affects many of those who have...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Type 2 diabetes remission is possible for people with lower BMIs

A new study by Professor Roy Taylor and his team shows remission from type 2 diabetes is possible for people with lower BMIs. The new study has shown that remission of type 2 diabetes is possible even for some people with lower body weights, delegates at the 2022 Diabetes UK Professional Conference heard today (1 April 2022).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy