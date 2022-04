Greg Hoffman, the former Nike Chief Marketing Officer and the founder of the brand advisory group Modern Arena, joined Cheddar News to talk about his new book "Emotion By Design: Creative Leadership Lessons From a Life at Nike." The book talks about his high-profile career at the sportswear giant and lessons in branding that came from his time there. "A brand's personality is like a mosaic," he said. "There are so many unique characteristics and traits that you need to express to the world, and to come across as a human brand today, you need to make sure that you're relatable."

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO