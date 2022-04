Ubisoft is reportedly working on at least four unannounced games. Ubisoft is one of the biggest gaming publishers out there. There are tons of Ubisoft development studios around the globe either leading projects or supporting them, meaning there is always lots going on. On top of that, the gaming giant holds the keys to some of the biggest active franchises in the industry with Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, and many more. On top of that, Ubisoft has also been given the ability to work on games in the Star Wars universe, so there are tons of games in development. We already know about a number of them, but there is apparently a handful that the studio hasn't detailed yet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO