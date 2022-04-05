ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Community, law enforcement honor life of fallen officer at vigil

By Jon Burkett
 1 day ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Community members gathered at the Henrico Police Memorial on Monday night to remember killed Henrico Officer Trey Sutton .

Sutton died last week after a crash in Henrico County . Sutton was just 24-years-old at the time of his death.

"He was happy about doing his job so it's very difficult when you go through something like that because you have a young man that was doing something he wanted to do and he was not able to fulfill that journey," Henrico Police Chief Col. Eric English said.

The memorial will have Officer Sutton's name added as the tenth line of duty death for the department.

"No one should face these dark moments alone," Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said.

Retired officers, some from Trey's academy class, along with others who never got the chance to meet him stood in solidarity at Monday night's vigil.

They offered a grieving family a shoulder to cry on.

"We're just going to lift up the Sutton family because these next 48 hours will be tough, but tonight was part of the healing process,” Pastor Joe Ellison, an attendee of the vigil, said.

"It's no secret that God and I shared a few nasty words,” said John Campo. “But he's a forgiving God and I’m still here."

This isn't the first time that Campo has had to deal with a tragic loss. His son, Andrew Campo, was a nine-year veteran of Henrico Police and was just 32-years-old when he died from cancer in 2018.

The elder Campo said his son spoke to him in spirit.

"He just spoke to me today and said, ‘Dad, go in my place to honor Trey,” Campo said. “And I think my son Andrew is in heaven and showing Trey around."

Those who were gathered also took time to pray for Officer Greg Petrohovich.

Petrohovich, who was listed in critical condition following the crash, has shown signs of improvement, according to the chief, but has a long road to recovery.

Chief English said the department will walk side by side with both the Sutton and Petrohovich families in the days, weeks, and years to come.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Victory Tabernacle Church on Genito Road in Midlothian. The funeral will be held at that same church on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The funeral procession will then lead to the burial at Merchants Hope Gardens in Hopewell.

Both services are open to the public.

