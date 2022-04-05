ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How This British Knitwear Brand Makes Carbon-Negative Wardrobe Staples You’ll Want to Wear

By Nick Scott
Robb Report
Robb Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GC8Jv_0ezws3R000

Click here to read the full article.

When it comes to climate change, the proverbial jury is no longer out. More than 97 percent of actively publishing climate scientists concur that anthropogenic temperature change is a reality, and challenges to that claim, while abundant, never stand up to even cursory examination. The causes are myriad but, notoriously, fashion contributes up to 10 percent of global carbon emissions annually.

If these grim realities are irreversible, though, Edzard van der Wyck, the co-founder of Sheep Inc , never got the memo. The three-year-old London-based brand’s cardigans, hoodies and sweaters are not only nicely cut and crafted but biodegradable and designed to last a lifetime. Moreover, according to the company, its operations save more carbon than they emit.

“Our starting point was to understand how you could create beautiful products while still addressing the climate emergency,” van der Wyck tells Robb Report . “There are so many systemic issues with how things have traditionally been done within fashion.”

Besides CO2 emissions, Sheep Inc is zealous about responsible waste disposal. “The stats are shocking,” says van der Wyck. “Over the past couple of decades, we’ve been witnessing an accelerated growth in the production and consumption of clothing. Large amounts of non-renewable resources are extracted to produce clothes that are worn a handful of times before being discarded.”

Keeping up with the appetite for fast fashion has made textile production one of the most polluting industries on the planet, producing 1.2 billion tons of CO2 per year and, as van der Wyck says, “exploiting cheap labor to satisfy Western desires for increasingly cheap clothes that are being treated almost as single use goods.”

There’s nothing like a staunch moral stance to set social media ablaze with skepticism, so it’s perhaps inevitable that Sheep Inc’s social media posts are often flooded with comments from people, their hypocrisy detectors turned up to 11, eagerly dismissing all claims of carbon negativity. But van der Wyck insists that the claim is a valid one.

“It starts with looking at the product needs,” he says, noting that “the most sustainable items are ones that stay part of your wardrobe for generations to come. What follows then is considering what material is best suited to perform the desired function in the most sustainable way possible.”

Van der Wyck and his team found that merino wool checked all the boxes. The natural material, used in many a luxury sweater, is fully biodegradable and effectively regulates body temperature, meaning it can be worn year-round. “It also has natural, anti-microbial properties,” van der Wyck adds, “so that it self-cleans and odors don’t linger on the fiber, minimizing the need to wash it—meaning it has a low lifespan impact.”

Unlike traditional fashion brands, Sheep Inc built its supply chain from the bottom up in order to control and mitigate carbon emissions every step of the way. In Sheep Inc’s case, that means starting with the fleecy ovines. “Our wool is sourced in New Zealand from sheep stations at the forefront of the regenerative farming movement, sequestering more CO2 from the environment than their operations emit—around 10.5 kg of CO2 per kg of wool produced.”

Van der Wyck insists that all of the brand’s suppliers work with solar electricity and are committed to other sustainable manufacturing methods. But, the Facebook doubter may (and regularly does) cry, what about transport? New Zealand sheep farms are hardly local to Sheep Inc’s London headquarters. Van der Wyck gladly explains: “The reality is: the low net emission profile at the farm level far outweighs the negative impact of transport. Transport, if done by ship like we do, is a proportionally small part of our overall footprint, averaging about 0.6 kg of CO2 impact per sweater.” Compared to the 10.5 kg of CO2 Sheep Inc’s farms remove from the environment, shipping’s toll is minimal.

Of course, everything—even van der Wyck speaking these words—has a carbon footprint. So how can any manufacturing method, however diligent, ever be carbon negative? “We invest five percent of our revenue into regenerative biodiversity projects,” he says, referring to a fund the brand created in partnership with the head of climatology at London’s University College.

Each sweater is fully traceable, down to the sheep from which it came, via a QR code tag on the hem (made from a castor bean-derived bio-plastic, natch). Van der Wyck is adamant that this is more than just a marketing gimmick: “A tap of your phone lets you see the sweater’s journey, its carbon footprint at each stage of the supply chain—and it also allows you to name and track a real-life sheep on one of the farms that provided the wool.”

Ultimately, it’s about getting people to think more deeply about what they’re buying: “Every product carries a creation story, and that provenance—a garment’s journey—should be considered before making a purchase… awareness is where change really starts to take shape.”

Unfortunately for those social media adversaries itching to green-shame, van der Wyck’s explanations are pretty water-tight. Cynicism makes it easy to assume that brands being kind to the planet are just in it for the marketing potential, but what if eco-friendly kudos were just happy collateral of doing the right thing? Sheep Inc is certainly proving that the latter is possible.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Sleek New 252-Foot Superyacht Has Two Fold-Down Floating Terraces

Click here to read the full article. Tillberg Design of Sweden’s newest superyacht concept is a joyful ode to the studio’s home country. Named after the Swedish word for happiness, Lycka has been designed to bring seafarers unbridled bliss on the high seas via tasteful European styling, spacious living quarters and lavish amenities. The 252-footer, which was unveiled at the Palm Beach International Boat Show last week, was penned in partnership with noted German yard Nobiskrug as reported by Superyacht Times. Taking cues from classic Scandinavian design, she has an elegant exterior characterized by a long pointed bow and clean, sleek lines. The...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Russia Seizes Millions of Dollars in Audemars Piguet Watches in Response to Swiss Sanctions

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Russia is countering Switzerland’s sanctions by targeting one of the country’s top watchmakers. Russia’s secret service has seized millions of dollars worth of luxurious Audemars Piguet timepieces in Moscow following the Swiss government’s implementation of economic sanctions against the country. Special agents from Russia’s FSB took the high-priced timepieces during a raid on a local AP boutique, as reported by Bloomberg. The haul was said to be worth in the ballpark of several million dollars. Russian officials said the watches were seized due to customs violations, but Swiss foreign affairs department officials believe...
EUROPE
Robb Report

The UK Has Seized a 192-Foot Russian Superyacht Worth $50 Million

Click here to read the full article. Shortly after impounding a private jet with suspected links to a Russian billionaire, the UK has seized a $50 million superyacht owned by an unnamed Russian. The vessel in question, which goes by the name of Phi, was detained in London’s Canary Warf as part of the sanctions imposed against Russia for its attack on Ukraine, as reported by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Like the US and Europe, the UK has introduced a number of different sanctions against Russian oligarchs and businesses to increase economic pressure on Putin and the Kremlin. However, this is...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fashion#Fashion Brands#Merino Wool#Staples#Sheep Inc
POPSUGAR

This $55 Denim Jumpsuit Is a Staple in My Spring Wardrobe

I've been looking for a jumpsuit for literally years, with no luck. They'd always pull in all the wrong places or not flatter my waist. Luckily, after trying dozens and dozens, I've found the one. Let me introduce you to Old Navy's Long-Sleeve Cropped Jean Utility Jumpsuit ($55) — I put it on and (instantly) feel cool.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

If You Want to Wear Trending Nail Colors Before Everyone Else, Shop This Brand

While Nails Inc. might not be the most well-known nail polish brand in the industry, it's most certainly one of the best—in terms of ahead-of-the-curb, on-trend colors, ultra-clean formula options, and overall application experience (i.e. long-lasting, chip-free wear, high-shine, etc.). Founded by Thea Green MBE back in 1999, Nails Inc. has long been, and is still, regarded as a leading and award-winning, British beauty brand—renowned for its innovation and trend-led premium color quality in addition to splashy and notable celebrity collaborations à la Alexa Chung, Victoria Beckham, Diane Von Furstenberg, and the list goes on.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

The 21 Best Carpet Cleaners for Getting Stubborn Stains Out of Your Rugs and Carpets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The right rug or carpet can really tie a room together. But an ugly, noticeable stain on a rug can really make the whole look fall apart. By being prepared with one of the best carpet cleaners, you’ll always have everything you need to eliminate stains before they become a permanent, attention-stealing and potentially stinky problem. The best carpet cleaner solutions are numerous and easy to find these days. Most often, they work using...
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

Singapore Airlines’ Epic New A380 First-Class Suites Can Come With Double Beds for Couples

Click here to read the full article. Singapore Airlines is returning to the skies in style. After a nearly two-year pause during the pandemic, the airline’s Airbus A380 finally started flying passengers between New York’s JFK and Singapore’s Changi airport (with a stop in Frankfurt) again on Monday. This is in addition to the non-stop A350 flights between JFK and Newark’s EWR and Changi, which are also back in the air; the routes from Newark remain among the longest non-stop flights from the New York area, clocking in at approximately 18 hours and 45 minutes. It’s worth booking the A380 option with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

One of the Late Prince Philip’s Historic Vintage Runabouts Is up for Auction

Click here to read the full article. It’s no secret that late Prince Philip had a passion for watercraft. Now, one of the Duke of Edinburgh’s prized speedboats has been listed for auction at Bonhams. The MkIII Super Sports Runabout, which was one of just 607 produced between 1956 and 1959, belonged to His Royal Highness for more than 30 years and comes with quite a backstory. This MKII model is the successor of the original Albatross Runabout introduced in prototype form at the beginning of 1951. The stylish three-seater, which was designated Albatross MkII when it went into production, attracted a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
theeverygirl.com

How to Make Dressing for Warm Weather Fun if You Only Wear Neutrals

As we ease away from transitional weather to actual warm temperatures, it’s no surprise to us that our closet and wardrobe also see a shift. In true capsule-wardrobe fashion, you can still utilize some of your favorite pieces year-round. How, you may be wondering? With neutrals, of course!. It’s...
APPAREL
Robb Report

Robb Report

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy